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HomeNewsIndiaUP cabinet clears policy for compensation in jail deaths

UP cabinet clears policy for compensation in jail deaths

Lucknow, Jun 3 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved the Prisoner Death and Compensation Payment policy, providing compensation to the dependents or next of kin of prisoners who die unnatural deaths while lodged in state jail.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 12:24 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Jun 3 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved the Prisoner Death and Compensation Payment policy, providing compensation to the dependents or next of kin of prisoners who die unnatural deaths while lodged in state jails.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, state jail minister Dara Singh Chauhan said the policy provides for compensation of Rs 5 lakh in cases where a prisoner's death occurs due to a fight with another inmate, negligence in treatment, shortage of doctors, inadequate medical facilities in prisons, or lapses during treatment at a hospital.

He said compensation of Rs 3 lakh will be paid to the dependents of prisoners who die by suicide while in custody.

According to an official statement, the policy aims to safeguard the human rights of prisoners, bring greater transparency to prison administration and ensure timely relief to bereaved families.

At present, compensation in cases of unnatural deaths of prisoners is paid on the basis of recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). However, procedural formalities and multiple levels of approval often result in delays in the disbursal of compensation.

In another major decision, the cabinet approved the construction of five new district jails in Moradabad, Kanpur Nagar, Auraiya, Lalitpur and Bhadohi at a total estimated cost of more than Rs 1,460 crore.

Officials said the move is aimed at reducing overcrowding in prisons, improving facilities for inmates and modernising prison administration across the state.

A new district jail with a capacity of 2,000 inmates will be constructed in Moradabad for Rs 386.91 crore, while a jail with a capacity of 2,030 inmates will be built in Kanpur Nagar for Rs 384 crore.

Similarly, jails will be constructed in Auraiya, Lalitpur and Bhadohi.

The government said the new prisons would provide improved facilities for inmate accommodation, security, healthcare and reformative activities. PTI CDN AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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