UP boat capsize: Most victims from Punjab; Mann assures Yogi of every possible help

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI): What began as a devotional journey to Mathura turned into an unimaginable tragedy for several families from Ludhiana and Jagraon after a boat carrying tourists, primarily from Punjab, capsized in Yamuna in Vrindavan on Friday, leaving 10 people dead, 22 injured and five missing.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and assured him of every possible support.

According to an official statement issued here, Mann in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government for relief and rescue operations.

Most of the victims were from Jagraon and Dugri areas of Ludhiana, officials here said, adding that a group of about 120 pilgrims from Jagraon's Shri Banke Bihari Club had left for a four-day trip to Vrindavan in two buses on April 9.

"They had gone with lot of enthusiasm and I was present to see them off on Thursday. They told me also to come along, but I said you are telling me at the last minute and may be next time," former MLA S R Kaler told reporters in Jagroan.

A boat carrying tourists, primarily from Punjab, capsized in Yamuna in Vrindavan on Friday afternoon, leaving 10 people dead, 22 injured and five missing, officials said.

The accident occurred near Kesi Ghat when the boat carrying over two dozen tourists moved into deeper waters and hit a floating pontoon, they said.

Authorities noted that a pontoon bridge had recently been dismantled in the area due to rising water levels, leaving some pontoon drums in the river, one of which the boat is believed to have collided with.

Punjab CM Mann, in a post on X, said, "Today, a boat carrying residents of Jagraon city (Punjab) for darshan in Vrindavan capsized in the Yamuna River near Mathura while carrying 32 people... it is with great sorrow that I must inform you that some devotees have died by drowning." "I spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Ji... every possible assistance will be provided to the victims. I am in contact with the Uttar Pradesh government...," he added.

The deceased have been identified as Kavita Rani (49), Charanjit (40), Sapna Hans (55), Rikesh Gulati, Madhur Behl, Asha Rani, Pinki Behl, Anju Gulati, Ishan Kataria, Minu Bansal, according to an official statement.

Those missing have been identified as Manik Tandon, Pankaj Malhotra, Rishab Sharma, Yash Bhalla and Monika.

Among the 22 injured, Pinki, Manju, Savita, Tanish Jain, Rekha, Rajinder Kaur, Saroj and Dolly are undergoing treatment, while the condition of others is stated to be stable, according to the statement.

Search operations are being carried out by police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services, civil defence teams, the Army and local divers, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also expected to join the efforts soon, officials said.

Medical authorities at the Vrindavan Joint Hospital said the deceased include six men and four women.

In Ludhiana, Pawan Kumar Kataria told reporters that his grandson Ishan Kataria left in bus for Vrindavan on Thursday.

He said the entire group was in a happy mood when they left from Ludhiana, but little did he know that a tragedy would struck his family.

Pawan Kumar said his grandson was just 25 years old and was unmarried.

A man from Jagraon, survived the accident but lost two members of his family. Still in shock, he recalled while talking to his friend on mobile phone in Jagraon, how the group had gone to Vrindavan as part of a four-day trip which ended in the tragedy.

"Many in our neighbourhood had gone. They were in a happy mood. When we heard about the news today, it came as a shock. We tried to contact them over phone, but there was no response," said a woman crying bitterly.

The Ludhiana administration has set up dedicated control rooms in Ludhiana and Jagraon -- 01624223226 (SDM Jagraon office) and 01612403100 (Deputy Commissioner Office Ludhiana).

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said authorities in Punjab are already in contact with their counterparts in Vrindavan, adding that most victims of the tragedy are from Dugri and Jagraon areas in the district.

Jain said special teams comprising both civil and police officers were dispatched to Vrindavan for better coordination among the authorities and he is constant touch with Mathura Deputy Commissioner.

"Ludhiana administration has announced that injured can avail free of cost treatment and they can contact on the helpline numbers which we have issued," he said, adding that many families whose kin have either died or have been injured have left for Mathura.

The administration is in touch with the kin and has assured every possible assistance which is being facilitated in coordination with the UP authorities.

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu also expressed shock and grief at the incident.

"Extremely shocked by the tragic news of the boat accident of devotees from Jagraon in Vrindavan. No words can heal the pain of losing a loved one on a spiritual journey," Bittu said in a post on X.

Bittu said the administration is working tirelessly on-site for relief and rescue.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini termed the incident as extremely tragic and heart-wrenching.

"...My deepest condolences are with all the grieving families. At the same time, I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," Saini said.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal and Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also expressed their condolences. PTI SUN VSD CDN NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)