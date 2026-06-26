UP: 3 die saving their siblings from drowning in separate river incidents

Kasganj/Deoria (UP), Jun 25 (PTI): Three people died while trying to save their siblings from drowning in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

In Kasganj district, two sisters drowned in the Ganga river after rescuing their younger brother, who had slipped into deep water while bathing.

According to police, Saloni Kashyap (16), Komal Kashyap (14) and their brother Shivnesh (12) had gone to the Ganga near Muzaffarnagar village in the Sunkhari police station area.

When Shivnesh began drowning, the two sisters jumped into the river and managed to bring him to safety, but were themselves swept into deeper waters by the strong current.

Locals and rescue teams launched a search operation. Komal was pulled out and taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared her dead, while Saloni's body was recovered about two hours later. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident in Deoria district, a 14-year-old boy died after saving his two sisters from drowning in the Rapti river near Mohra village in Madanpur police station area.

Police said Rita (18) and Maya (12) were bathing in the river when they slipped and started drowning. Hearing their cries, their brother Sonu Paswan jumped into the river and rescued them. However, he drifted into deeper water and drowned. He was taken to a primary health centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have initiated legal proceedings in both cases.

The incidents come a day after five people drowned in separate accidents in Sonbhadra and Barabanki districts.

Three youths drowned in the Son river in Sonbhadra, while two brothers lost their lives in the Gomti river in Barabanki while bathing, taking the toll in drowning incidents across the state to eight in the last two days. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL

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