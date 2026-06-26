Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaUP: 3 die saving their siblings from drowning in separate river incidents

UP: 3 die saving their siblings from drowning in separate river incidents

Kasganj/Deoria (UP), Jun 25 (PTI): Three people died while trying to save their siblings from drowning in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 12:40 AM (IST)

Kasganj/Deoria (UP), Jun 25 (PTI): Three people died while trying to save their siblings from drowning in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

In Kasganj district, two sisters drowned in the Ganga river after rescuing their younger brother, who had slipped into deep water while bathing.

According to police, Saloni Kashyap (16), Komal Kashyap (14) and their brother Shivnesh (12) had gone to the Ganga near Muzaffarnagar village in the Sunkhari police station area.

When Shivnesh began drowning, the two sisters jumped into the river and managed to bring him to safety, but were themselves swept into deeper waters by the strong current.

Locals and rescue teams launched a search operation. Komal was pulled out and taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared her dead, while Saloni's body was recovered about two hours later. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident in Deoria district, a 14-year-old boy died after saving his two sisters from drowning in the Rapti river near Mohra village in Madanpur police station area.

Police said Rita (18) and Maya (12) were bathing in the river when they slipped and started drowning. Hearing their cries, their brother Sonu Paswan jumped into the river and rescued them. However, he drifted into deeper water and drowned. He was taken to a primary health centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have initiated legal proceedings in both cases.

The incidents come a day after five people drowned in separate accidents in Sonbhadra and Barabanki districts.

Three youths drowned in the Son river in Sonbhadra, while two brothers lost their lives in the Gomti river in Barabanki while bathing, taking the toll in drowning incidents across the state to eight in the last two days. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Ujjain Muharram Video: Car Blast Stunt During Procession Triggers Safety Questions

Published at : 26 Jun 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 26 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Just hope we have more and more Shubhanshus coming out: IAF chief
Just hope we have more and more Shubhanshus coming out: IAF chief
India
UP: 3 die saving their siblings from drowning in separate river incidents
UP: 3 die saving their siblings from drowning in separate river incidents
India
Man shoots wife dead in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, absconding
Man shoots wife dead in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, absconding
India
June 25, 1975 darkest day in India's democratic history: Chugh on Emergency
June 25, 1975 darkest day in India's democratic history: Chugh on Emergency
Advertisement

Videos

Ujjain Muharram Video: Car Blast Stunt During Procession Triggers Safety Questions
BREAKING: Viral Claims of Large Protests in PoK Circulate, No Independent Verification
BREAKING: Uttar Pradesh BJP Announces New State Team with 19 Vice Presidents Named
BREAKING: Viral Claims of Major Earthquake in Venezuela Spark Panic, No Official Confirmation
BREAKING: Ram Mandir donation and land deal probe widens; FIR move, SIT expands six accused case row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget