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HomeNewsIndiaUnion education ministry official visits NIT-Kurukshetra amid concerns over student suicides

Union education ministry official visits NIT-Kurukshetra amid concerns over student suicides

Kurukshetra, Apr 24 (PTI): Amid four student suicides in two months in NIT-Kurukshetra, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education, Vineet Joshi, visited the institute to review the ongoing concern.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 12:32 AM (IST)

Kurukshetra, Apr 24 (PTI): Amid four student suicides in two months in NIT-Kurukshetra, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education, Vineet Joshi, visited the institute to review the ongoing concerns.

During his visit on Friday, Joshi held a detailed meeting with officials from the institute as well as representatives of the district administration. He said that discussions are being held with students and teachers to understand the situation.

The visit comes in the backdrop of recent incidents on campus that have drawn attention from the central ministry.

Notably, the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra has seen the deaths of four students by suicide in the past two months, besides a case of a first-year B.Tech student of the institute allegedly attempted to commit suicide.

Joshi was accompanied by Tejaswini Anantkumar, chairperson of the Board of Governors, NIT, Saumya Gupta, joint secretary, Ministry of Education (MOE), Govind Jaiswal, joint secretary, MOE, and Heera Lal, deputy secretary, MOE.

Speaking to the media later, Joshi said the ministry has initiated an inquiry into the situation and is engaging with both students and faculty members to understand their concerns.

"We are here to gather first-hand information. Discussions are being held with students and teachers, and hostel facilities will also be inspected. Both groups have their own issues, and we are trying to understand them comprehensively," he said.

He added that several suggestions have been put forward during the visit by students, institute authorities, and local administration.

Joshi also noted that in connection with student suicide cases, the local police have gathered preliminary information, and efforts will be made to ensure a healthier and more supportive environment for students on campus.

Earlier, the Haryana Human Rights Commission, after taking suo motu cognisance of a recent news report published on April 19, has initiated a detailed inquiry into the recent cases of suicide at NIT-Kurukshetra, while stressing that educational institutions are responsible not only for academics but also for the physical and mental well-being of students. PTI COR SUN SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
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