Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Unbelievably Uncouth Rhetoric': Former Judges, Civil Servants Write To Rahul Gandhi On 'Vote Chori' Claim

'Unbelievably Uncouth Rhetoric': Former Judges, Civil Servants Write To Rahul Gandhi On 'Vote Chori' Claim

The statement has 272 signatories, including 16 former judges, 123 retired civil servants, 133 ex-Army officers and 14 former ambassadors.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A collective of more than 200 retired judges, senior bureaucrats, former military officers and diplomats has criticised the Congress and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for alleging large-scale irregularities by the Election Commission (EC) as part of the party’s “vote chori” campaign. The group released an open letter calling the accusations “an attempt to cloak political frustration as an institutional crisis.”

The statement has 272 signatories, including 16 former judges, 123 retired civil servants, 133 ex-Army officers and 14 former ambassadors.

In the letter, the group says India’s democratic institutions are under attack from “venomous rhetoric” rather than force. “Some political leaders, instead of presenting credible policy alternatives, are indulging in provocative and unverified claims as part of a theatrical political strategy,” it notes.

The signatories accuse opposition leaders of previously targeting the armed forces, judiciary, Parliament, and constitutional authorities and now directing “systematic and conspiratorial attacks” at the Election Commission.

Letter Calls Out Rahul Gandhi

The letter specifically calls out Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly claiming that the EC has been complicit in vote theft. It terms his comments, including his “atom bomb” remark, as “unbelievably uncouth rhetoric”. The statement also points out that Gandhi has not filed a formal complaint or a sworn affidavit to substantiate his claims, thereby avoiding accountability for the allegations.

The letter further criticises other Congress leaders, opposition parties, left-leaning NGOs, academics and activists who have accused the EC of acting like the “B-team of the BJP”. Such criticism, it says, “collapses under scrutiny”, arguing that the Commission has already made its State-wise Electoral Roll (SIR) methodology public, undergone court-approved verification processes, removed ineligible names, and added new eligible voters.

“These allegations appear to be an effort to turn political disappointment into a narrative of institutional breakdown,” the statement concludes.

The Congress has yet not responded to the letter.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Judges Letter Rahul Gandhi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Cities
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget