Dehradun, Jul 15 (PTI): Amid an ongoing war of words over alleged financial irregularities in offerings at the Badrinath shrine, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal on Wednesday accepted the challenge of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) chairperson Hemant Dwivedi for an open debate at the Badrinath temple.

Godiyal, however, said he would participate only if at least one camera was allowed inside the temple premises.

"I am ready for the debate, provided permission is granted to install at least one camera in the temple premises," he said. U'khand Congress chief accepts challenge for debate at Badrinath temple, seeks camera access Since the arrest of a suspended BKTC employee, Pramod Nautiyal, on Sunday night in connection with alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Badrinath shrine, Godiyal and Dwivedi have accused each other of financial irregularities during their respective tenures.

Godiyal had served as the BKTC chairperson from 2012 to 2017.

The state Congress chief had proposed a face-to-face public debate at the Dehradun Press Club at 12.30 pm on Tuesday and asked Dwivedi to bring all documents and evidence supporting his allegations.

Godiyal reached the venue at the scheduled time, but Dwivedi did not turn up.

Later, Dwivedi invited him to the Badrinath or Kedarnath shrine, saying, "No one can lie before God." After waiting for Dwivedi, Godiyal told reporters that he had honoured his commitment by turning up and had expected the BKTC chairperson to present facts and documents he had referred to.

"The people of Uttarakhand have the right to know the truth," Godiyal said.

He also questioned Dwivedi's role in the alleged irregularities in counting the temple offerings, alleging that an employee appointed as the chairperson's personal assistant in the Dehradun office had been taken to Badrinath and entrusted with counting offerings.

"The chairman cannot evade accountability for the actions of his subordinates," he said.

Dwivedi later told reporters that the issue concerned faith and the sanctity of shrines and should not be discussed on a political platform or at a press club.

"If this issue is to be debated, it should take place at the Badrinath or Kedarnath shrines, because no one can lie before God," he said. PTI DPT RHL

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