Two Killed, Two Injured As Car Crashes Into Metro Pillar In Kochi’s Edappally

HomeNewsIndiaTwo Killed, Two Injured As Car Crashes Into Metro Pillar In Kochi’s Edappally

In Kochi's Edappally, a speeding car crashed into a metro pillar early Saturday, killing Muneer (21) and Haroon Shaji (22).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two men lost their lives while two others suffered injuries after their car rammed into a metro pillar in Kochi’s Edappally locality early Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Muneer (21) and Haroon Shaji (22), both hailing from Alappuzha district. Two others, including the driver Yakub, sustained critical injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

The accident occurred around 3:30 AM when the Maruti Swift they were traveling in veered off Mamangalam Road, hit the median, and collided head-on with Metro Pillar No. 450. According to Elamakkara police, the vehicle is suspected to have been speeding at the time.

A police official stated that, prima facie, it appeared the vehicle had been speeding. They added that it was still unclear whether the driver had dozed off and mentioned that CCTV footage was being reviewed to reconstruct the sequence of events, as per a report on PTI.

The impact of the crash severely damaged the left side of the vehicle, tearing off one of its alloy wheels. Rescue personnel faced significant challenges while extricating the victims from the mangled wreckage. Police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are also examining whether mechanical failure or poor road conditions played a role in the crash.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Kochi Kerala
