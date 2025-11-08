Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Airport Partially Back On Track As ATC Glitch 'Gradually Improving'; Minor Delays Continue

Delhi Airport Partially Back On Track As ATC Glitch 'Gradually Improving'; Minor Delays Continue

A technical glitch in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) crippled air traffic across India, causing major delays and cancellations, especially at Delhi Airport.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Flight services at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport) began returning to normal on Saturday morning after a major technical glitch affected air traffic across India on Friday. The malfunction, which crippled the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) — a crucial component of Air Traffic Control’s flight planning infrastructure — led to widespread delays and cancellations across several airports.

Air Traffic Stablise At Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport, which handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily, bore the brunt of the disruption, with over 800 flights delayed and at least 20 cancelled. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed that the problem originated in the IP-based AMSS system on November 6 and has since been rectified. Officials, however, cautioned that residual congestion may cause minor delays until the system is fully automated and synchronised.

In a statement, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said that the issue is “gradually improving” and that airline operations are stabilizing. Passengers were advised to stay in touch with their airlines for real-time flight updates as schedules are progressively normalized.

 

Budget carrier IndiGo also issued an update on X (formerly Twitter), assuring travelers that airport and ATC teams were working “on priority” to restore services. “The situation is expected to normalize over the next few hours,” IndiGo said, adding that its ground staff were assisting passengers with revised schedules, onward connections, and real-time information to minimize inconvenience.

The disruption had triggered a ripple effect on domestic and international operations, with several flights across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai airports facing delays due to cascading airspace congestion. Authorities said full restoration of the AMSS system is now complete, and efforts are underway to ensure such large-scale technical failures do not recur.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Airport DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
World
'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’
'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’
Cities
Delhi Airport Air Traffic System 'Up And Functional' After Major Glitch
Delhi Airport Air Traffic System 'Up And Functional' After Major Glitch
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Record Turnout In 1st Phase May Bring Results That Shock Nitish, Tejashwi & PK
Bihar Elections: Record Turnout In 1st Phase May Bring Results That Shock Nitish, Tejashwi & PK
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Major Technical Glitch at IGI Airport Fixed After Hour-Long Flight Disruption
Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget