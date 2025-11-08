Flight services at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport) began returning to normal on Saturday morning after a major technical glitch affected air traffic across India on Friday. The malfunction, which crippled the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) — a crucial component of Air Traffic Control’s flight planning infrastructure — led to widespread delays and cancellations across several airports.

Air Traffic Stablise At Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport, which handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily, bore the brunt of the disruption, with over 800 flights delayed and at least 20 cancelled. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed that the problem originated in the IP-based AMSS system on November 6 and has since been rectified. Officials, however, cautioned that residual congestion may cause minor delays until the system is fully automated and synchronised.

In a statement, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said that the issue is “gradually improving” and that airline operations are stabilizing. Passengers were advised to stay in touch with their airlines for real-time flight updates as schedules are progressively normalized.

#WATCH | Delhi | The technical issue which affected the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), that supports the Air Traffic Control flight planning process, is gradually improving. Airline operations at Delhi Airport are returning to normal, and all concerned authorities are… https://t.co/4Vjpcd84uw pic.twitter.com/ccMQz03q0X — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2025

Budget carrier IndiGo also issued an update on X (formerly Twitter), assuring travelers that airport and ATC teams were working “on priority” to restore services. “The situation is expected to normalize over the next few hours,” IndiGo said, adding that its ground staff were assisting passengers with revised schedules, onward connections, and real-time information to minimize inconvenience.

#WATCH | Delhi | The technical issue which affected the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports the Air Traffic Control flight planning process, is gradually improving. Airline operations at Delhi Airport are returning to normal



(Visuals from Terminal 2) pic.twitter.com/fxVL3g4ZN9 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2025

The disruption had triggered a ripple effect on domestic and international operations, with several flights across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai airports facing delays due to cascading airspace congestion. Authorities said full restoration of the AMSS system is now complete, and efforts are underway to ensure such large-scale technical failures do not recur.