Two Arrested, 11 Identified For Online Abuse, And Rape Threats To Actress Divya Spandana

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two individuals in connection with a wave of online abuse targeting actress and former Member of Parliament Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya. The arrests come days after Spandana filed a formal complaint, citing death and rape threats she received after speaking out on social media.

The abuse began on July 26, shortly after Spandana publicly supported the Supreme Court’s remarks in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which Kannada actor Darshan is the prime accused. In her post, Spandana demanded justice for the victim’s family—a stand that was quickly met with a barrage of vitriol, including misogynistic slurs and violent threats.

On July 28, the actress approached the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and lodged a complaint against 43 social media accounts that had posted the abusive content. The Cyber Crime Police acted swiftly, registering a case and launching an investigation to trace those responsible.

So far, two men—identified as Obanna and Gangadhar—have been arrested. During questioning, both reportedly confessed to making offensive and threatening remarks online. In addition, the authorities have zeroed in on 11 more individuals involved in similar acts of online harassment. Legal proceedings are now underway against them.

Altogether, more than 48 social media accounts have been flagged for sharing abusive, derogatory content. According to officials, efforts are ongoing to track down everyone connected to this disturbing online campaign.

When asked whether those arrested had any affiliations with actor Darshan or were his fans, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that angle remains under investigation. “Both the CCB and Cyber Crime Police are actively pursuing the matter,” he confirmed.

In a statement following the arrests, Divya Spandana expressed her gratitude to Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Commissioner Singh for taking decisive action. “A strong message has been sent against misogynistic aggression,” she said. “The law will not be lenient when it comes to protecting women’s dignity and ensuring safety in our city.”