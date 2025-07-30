'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Wednesday (July 30, 2025) hit out at the Modi government for staying silent on former US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan — despite India officially denying any American role.

Khera's sharp remarks came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament that no world leader had asked India to halt Operation Sindoor.

Taking to X, Khera likened Trump to a snake coiled around Modi, accusing the PM of deliberately avoiding a direct rebuttal to the former US President. "Trump is wrapped around Modi like a snake. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi offered Modi a perfect way out — all he had to say was that Trump is lying about the ceasefire," Khera posted.

Trump is coiled around Modi like a snake. And yesterday, @RahulGandhi handed him the perfect chance to wriggle out of the mess. Just say Trump was lying about the ceasefire.



Simple, right? But no. Modi is allergic to taking Rahul ji's advice. And voilà, today the snake is back,…

'Modi Is Allergic To Rahul Gandhi's Advice'

Quoting ANI, Khera alleged that Modi ignored the opposition's advice on purpose, allowing Trump's narrative to gain ground.

"Modi has an allergy to Rahul Gandhi's advice. And now the snake is back, coiled tighter than before, whispering bitter truths into Modi's ear," he said.

The Rahul Gandhi Challenge

Khera's comments came a day after Rahul Gandhi dared the Prime Minister in Parliament to publicly reject Trump's mediation claim.

During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Rahul said Trump had claimed at least 29 times that he helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"If Modi has even a fraction of Indira Gandhi's courage," Rahul said, "he should stand in the House and declare that Donald Trump is lying."