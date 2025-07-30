Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims

'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera slammed PM Modi for not refuting Donald Trump's claims of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire, despite India's official denial.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 01:22 PM (IST)

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Wednesday (July 30, 2025) hit out at the Modi government for staying silent on former US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan — despite India officially denying any American role.

Khera's sharp remarks came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament that no world leader had asked India to halt Operation Sindoor.

Taking to X, Khera likened Trump to a snake coiled around Modi, accusing the PM of deliberately avoiding a direct rebuttal to the former US President. "Trump is wrapped around Modi like a snake. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi offered Modi a perfect way out — all he had to say was that Trump is lying about the ceasefire," Khera posted.

'Modi Is Allergic To Rahul Gandhi's Advice'

Quoting ANI, Khera alleged that Modi ignored the opposition's advice on purpose, allowing Trump's narrative to gain ground.
"Modi has an allergy to Rahul Gandhi's advice. And now the snake is back, coiled tighter than before, whispering bitter truths into Modi's ear," he said.

The Rahul Gandhi Challenge

Khera's comments came a day after Rahul Gandhi dared the Prime Minister in Parliament to publicly reject Trump's mediation claim.

During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Rahul said Trump had claimed at least 29 times that he helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"If Modi has even a fraction of Indira Gandhi's courage," Rahul said, "he should stand in the House and declare that Donald Trump is lying."

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi NARENDRA MODI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
World
'India A Good Friend, But Charged More Tariffs Than Any Other Country': Donald Trump
'India A Good Friend, But Charged More Tariffs Than Any Other Country': Donald Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Heavy Rains Cause Devastating Flooding In Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh, Roads And Homes Submerged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget