TMC MLA Humayun Kabir Suspended After Proposal To Build Babri Masjid Replica

The Trinamool Congress has suspended Murshidabad MLA Humayun Kabir after a political storm erupted over his proposal to construct a replica of the Babri Masjid in the district. The decision was taken swiftly as the comments ignited controversy across West Bengal, drawing reactions both within and outside the party. Despite the party distancing itself from his comments, Kabir has maintained that he will proceed with laying the foundation stone for the Babri Masjid replica in Beldanga on December 6.

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a firm stance against MLA Humayun Kabir’s announcement to construct a replica of the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad. According to party insiders, who spoke to NDTV, Banerjee has emphatically conveyed that the Trinamool Congress will not be associated with the proposed project. This message has already been communicated to Kabir, who represents the Beldanga constituency.

TMC Leadership Distances Itself From Babri Masjid Replica Plan

The pushback comes after Kabir publicly stated his intention to build a Babri Masjid replica, a move that quickly escalated into a political flashpoint. TMC leaders have expressed concern that the announcement could create unnecessary controversy at a time when the party is focusing on broader administrative and electoral priorities.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, state minister Bratya Basu said the issue involving Kabir was currently being handled by the party leadership. Basu remarked that the MLA’s “inconsistent” statements had added to the confusion but confirmed that Kabir is expected to be present at the Chief Minister’s programme in Baharampore on Thursday.

