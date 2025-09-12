DMK Panchayat Chief Arrested For Mowing Down Man Over Irregularity Complaint In TN’s Tiruppur

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDMK Panchayat Chief Arrested For Mowing Down Man Over Irregularity Complaint In TN’s Tiruppur

DMK-affiliated panchayat president Vinayagam Palaniswami was arrested for allegedly murdering Palaniswami, a resident opposing Panchayat project irregularities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Vinayagam Palaniswami, the DMK-affiliated Panchayat President of Samalapuram Town, has been arrested for allegedly murdering a local resident who had opposed irregularities in Panchayat projects. The victim, also identified as Palaniswami, was reportedly run over by the Panchayat chief’s SUV while riding his two-wheeler.

What was initially treated as a hit-and-run case soon escalated into a murder probe after the victim’s family raised suspicions, citing ongoing disputes between the two men, as reported by NDTV.

Opposition To Road Project Triggered Clash

According to police, the victim had objected to road-laying work on private land that reportedly had no public utility. His opposition is believed to have angered the Panchayat President, who allegedly confronted him while under the influence of alcohol on the day of the incident, reported DT Next.

Following a detailed inquiry, Mangalam police arrested the 60-year-old local body president, who originally won his seat as an independent candidate before aligning with the DMK.

Political Fallout

The accused has since been remanded to judicial custody by a local court. The incident has come amid political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties slamming the ruling DMK for what they describe as a breakdown of law and order in the state.

However, DMK leaders and state police dismissed the allegations, insisting that swift and decisive action in the case reflects Tamil Nadu’s strong law enforcement system. 

The incident also comes just months before Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. 

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Tiruppur DMK Tamil NAdu
