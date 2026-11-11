'Things Will Be Known At Appropriate Time': Sunetra Pawar On NCP Merger Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCP merger speculation surged after leaders met Sharad Pawar.

Sunetra Pawar declined direct comment, stated clarity will emerge.

Sanjay Raut claimed 20-22 MLAs might leave her faction.

Raut also slammed Gokul Dairy polls, countered Fadnavis's remarks.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday declined to give a direct answer to a question about the possible merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, saying that things would become clear at the appropriate time.

Speculation about a possible merger gained momentum last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who had recently been hospitalised with a chest infection.

Merger Speculation Gains Momentum

A viral video showed Sharad Pawar and Patel discussing a possible meeting after November 10, further fuelling speculation about the two factions coming together.

However, Sunetra Pawar did not offer any clarity on the possibility of a merger, maintaining that developments would become known at the appropriate time.

Amid renewed speculation about a possible merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that 20 to 22 MLAs from the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP could break away at any time.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said NCP leaders visiting NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar were not merely engaging in casual conversations, suggesting that the meetings could have a larger political significance.

He also claimed that following Ajit Pawar's death, NCP legislators had been reduced to being "slaves".

"20 to 22 MLAs of Sunetra Pawar's party can break away anytime....If they return to their parental home (Sharad Pawar-led NCP), then it is not a merger. Or they may join some other party before the polls," Raut said.

Sunetra Pawar Keeps Mum On Merger Possibility

The merger speculation gained momentum last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met Sharad Pawar, who had recently been hospitalised with a chest infection.

A viral video showed Sharad Pawar and Patel discussing a possible meeting after November 10, further fuelling speculation about the two factions coming together.

On Wednesday, Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, declined to give a direct answer when asked about the possible merger, saying that things would become clear at the appropriate time.

Raut Responds To Fadnavis' Remarks On NCP Merger

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the NCP merger could not take place without consulting the BJP.

Responding to the remark, Raut said the condition was not applicable to Sharad Pawar's party.

Raut Slams Gokul Dairy Polls, Targets Mahayuti

Raut also criticised the developments surrounding the Gokul Dairy polls, saying they were detrimental to democracy.

NCP leader Rajesh Patil, a candidate of the ruling Mahayuti, won the highly controversial election for the post of chairman of Gokul Dairy on Tuesday. The victory came after the state government nominated four additional directors with voting rights to the milk cooperative's board.

Raut alleged that Mahayuti ministers had stooped to a low level during the entire episode and warned that political fortunes could change.

He claimed that victory had been snatched from the panel led by Congress MLC Satej Patil, which had secured a majority in last month's election.

Responding to Fadnavis' statement that he was supporting Gokul Dairy and not any individual, Raut said that, had this been the case, the Chief Minister would not have introduced a law to appoint four government-nominated directors.