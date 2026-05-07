‘Terror Will Not Go Unanswered’: Defence Forces React On Operation Sindoor Anniversary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Operation Sindoor affirmed air power's role, targeting terror infrastructure.

India achieved objectives before Pakistan escalated conflict in self-defense.

China's support to Pakistan influences regional military threat assessment.

Senior military officials on Wednesday highlighted the strategic and technological lessons from Operation Sindoor, asserting that India’s response was focused on terror infrastructure while also underlining the growing complexity of regional threats, including China’s support to Pakistan and the rise of hypersonic missile systems.

Speaking during a briefing marking one year of Operation Sindoor, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal A K Bharti said the operation reaffirmed the decisive role of air power in modern conflict.

‘Our Fight Was With Terrorists’

“Our fight was with the terrorists and the support infrastructure and that is what we hit ensuring no collateral damage,” Air Marshal Bharti said.

He said India had already achieved its operational goals before Pakistan escalated the situation.

VIDEO | Jaipur: “Operation Sindoor reaffirmed primacy of air power”, says Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal A K Bharti.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/V8iN4oWMFe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

“We had achieved our objective and our mission was complete but when the Pakistani establishment decided to side with terror and make it their own fight we had no choice but to respond in kind,” he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: “We take China's assistance to Pak into our military calculus in space-based assets, intelligence sharing, cyber support, arms”, says Vice Admiral AN Pramod on Operation Sindoor.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/IWhYS4shYH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

Describing the operation as an act of self-defence, Bharti added, “It was about self defence much beyond a counter terror operation, and after taking the beating, sense kicked in in the adversary.”

“The message was clear: these acts of terror will not go unanswered,” he said.

‘Operation Sindoor Reaffirmed Primacy Of Air Power’

Highlighting the larger military significance of the mission, Bharti said, “Operation Sindoor reaffirmed the primacy of air power.”

Navy Flags China’s Assistance To Pakistan

Vice Admiral A N Pramod said India factors in China’s support to Pakistan while assessing regional military challenges.

“We take China's assistance to Pak into our military calculus in space-based assets, intelligence sharing, cyber support, arms,” he said.

The remarks come amid increasing concerns over expanding defence and strategic cooperation between Beijing and Islamabad.

‘Threats Are Increasing’

Vice Admiral Pramod also warned about evolving missile threats and stressed the need to strengthen India’s air defence systems.

“Threats are increasing with the emergence of supersonic and hypersonic missiles. Technology now allows us to build stronger air defence capabilities, and the work is still in progress,” he said.