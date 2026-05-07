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HomeNewsIndia‘Terror Will Not Go Unanswered’: Defence Forces React On Operation Sindoor Anniversary

‘Terror Will Not Go Unanswered’: Defence Forces React On Operation Sindoor Anniversary

Speaking during a briefing marking one year of Operation Sindoor, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal A K Bharti said the operation reaffirmed the decisive role of air power in modern conflict.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 May 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Operation Sindoor affirmed air power's role, targeting terror infrastructure.
  • India achieved objectives before Pakistan escalated conflict in self-defense.
  • China's support to Pakistan influences regional military threat assessment.

Senior military officials on Wednesday highlighted the strategic and technological lessons from Operation Sindoor, asserting that India’s response was focused on terror infrastructure while also underlining the growing complexity of regional threats, including China’s support to Pakistan and the rise of hypersonic missile systems.

Speaking during a briefing marking one year of Operation Sindoor, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal A K Bharti said the operation reaffirmed the decisive role of air power in modern conflict.

‘Our Fight Was With Terrorists’

“Our fight was with the terrorists and the support infrastructure and that is what we hit ensuring no collateral damage,” Air Marshal Bharti said.

He said India had already achieved its operational goals before Pakistan escalated the situation.

“We had achieved our objective and our mission was complete but when the Pakistani establishment decided to side with terror and make it their own fight we had no choice but to respond in kind,” he said.

Describing the operation as an act of self-defence, Bharti added, “It was about self defence much beyond a counter terror operation, and after taking the beating, sense kicked in in the adversary.”

“The message was clear: these acts of terror will not go unanswered,” he said.

‘Operation Sindoor Reaffirmed Primacy Of Air Power’

Highlighting the larger military significance of the mission, Bharti said, “Operation Sindoor reaffirmed the primacy of air power.”

Navy Flags China’s Assistance To Pakistan

Vice Admiral A N Pramod said India factors in China’s support to Pakistan while assessing regional military challenges.

“We take China's assistance to Pak into our military calculus in space-based assets, intelligence sharing, cyber support, arms,” he said.

The remarks come amid increasing concerns over expanding defence and strategic cooperation between Beijing and Islamabad.

‘Threats Are Increasing’

Vice Admiral Pramod also warned about evolving missile threats and stressed the need to strengthen India’s air defence systems.

“Threats are increasing with the emergence of supersonic and hypersonic missiles. Technology now allows us to build stronger air defence capabilities, and the work is still in progress,” he said.

Before You Go

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the primary objective of Operation Sindoor?

The primary objective of Operation Sindoor was to target terror infrastructure and support systems, ensuring no collateral damage. India achieved its operational goals before Pakistan escalated the conflict.

What role did air power play in Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor reaffirmed the decisive and primary role of air power in modern conflict. It demonstrated the effectiveness of air force in achieving strategic objectives.

How does China's support to Pakistan influence India's military assessments?

India factors in China's assistance to Pakistan, including in space-based assets, intelligence sharing, cyber support, and arms, when assessing regional military challenges.

What new missile threats is India facing?

India is facing increasing threats from the emergence of supersonic and hypersonic missiles. This necessitates strengthening the country's air defense systems.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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Defence Forces Operation Sindoor Terror Will Not Go Unanswered Operation Sindoor Anniversary
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