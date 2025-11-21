'Deeply Anguished...': Rajnath Singh Expresses Grief On Tejas Jet Crash At Dubai Air Show

Tejas Jet Crash: An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed on Friday during an aerial show at the Dubai Air Show, officials confirmed. The jet was flying its display routine when the accident took place. A clearer video of the moments before the crash has now come out, and it suggests the pilot may have misjudged one of the manoeuvres.

The Tejas was performing an aerobatic act as part of the Dubai Air Show 2025. After the incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his grief over the incident.

"Deeply anguished at the loss of a brave and courageous IAF pilot during an aerial display in Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with the family in this tragic hour," Singh said in a post on X.

Leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, took to X to express his condolences on the recent crash. Gandhi stated, "Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave IAF pilot in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to his family. The nation stands with them, honouring his courage and service."

Tejas Plane Crash: Here's What Happened