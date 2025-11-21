Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Deeply Anguished...': Rajnath Singh Expresses Grief On Tejas Jet Crash At Dubai Air Show

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Rahul Gandhi expressed grief and condolences for the pilot's loss. The Tejas, a multi-role indigenous aircraft, lost control during a mid-air aerobatic display.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tejas Jet Crash: An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed on Friday during an aerial show at the Dubai Air Show, officials confirmed. The jet was flying its display routine when the accident took place. A clearer video of the moments before the crash has now come out, and it suggests the pilot may have misjudged one of the manoeuvres.

The Tejas was performing an aerobatic act as part of the Dubai Air Show 2025. After the incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his grief over the incident.

"Deeply anguished at the loss of a brave and courageous IAF pilot during an aerial display in Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with the family in this tragic hour," Singh said in a post on X. 

Leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, took to X to express his condolences on the recent crash. Gandhi stated, "Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave IAF pilot in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to his family. The nation stands with them, honouring his courage and service.

Tejas Plane Crash: Here's What Happened

A clear video from the Dubai Air Show 2025 shows the LCA Tejas flying low and attempting a sharp manoeuvre just moments before it went down. The aircraft was in the middle of its aerobatic display when it suddenly lost control and dropped from the sky. 

Early indications suggest the crew may have misjudged the move, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Authorities are still trying to determine the exact cause of the crash, and there is no confirmed update on the pilot’s condition. 

The Tejas involved was part of India’s advanced indigenous fleet, known for its multi-role capability across air-defence, offensive support, and close-combat operations.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
News INDIA Tejas Jet Crash Indian Air Force Tejas Accident
