Explorer
First Visual: Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show; Massive Fireball Caught On Camera
Tejash Jet Crash: During a live aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, an Indian HAL Tejas light combat fighter crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time at Al-Maktoum airfield.
Tejas Jet Crash: The indigenous HAL Tejas light combat fighter crashed on Friday during a live aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, authorities confirmed.
The incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. local time at Al-Maktoum (or nearby) airfield, and black smoke was seen billowing from the scene as spectators watched in shock.
BREAKING: An Indian Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. pic.twitter.com/TvwUoe3juh— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 21, 2025
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Tejas Jet Crash: Pilot Dies, Confirms Air Force; Constitutes Court Of Inquiry To Probe Accident
India
Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Aerial Display At Dubai Air Show, Pilot's Fate Unknown
India
Tejas Goes Down Again: Looking Back At The Jet's First Crash Last Year. What Happened
India
First Visual: Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show; Massive Fireball Caught On Camera
Advertisement
India
7 Photos
Indian Air Force Day 2025: Have A Look At The Celebrations At National War Memorial, New Delhi
India
7 Photos
Blood Moon 2025: India Witnesses Rare Blood Moon During Total Lunar Eclipse — IN PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion
Advertisement