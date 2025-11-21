Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFirst Visual: Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show; Massive Fireball Caught On Camera

First Visual: Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show; Massive Fireball Caught On Camera

Tejash Jet Crash: During a live aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, an Indian HAL Tejas light combat fighter crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time at Al-Maktoum airfield.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 04:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tejas Jet Crash: The indigenous HAL Tejas light combat fighter crashed on Friday during a live aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, authorities confirmed. 

The incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. local time at Al-Maktoum (or nearby) airfield, and black smoke was seen billowing from the scene as spectators watched in shock. 

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dubai Air Show Tejas Jet Tejas Jet Crash Indian Air Force Tejas Accident
