Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Aerial Display At Dubai Air Show, Pilot Dead

An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed on Friday during an aerial display at the ongoing Dubai Air Show, officials said. The aircraft was performing at the international aviation event when the incident occurred.

The extent of damage and details about the pilot’s condition were not immediately known. According to some sources the total airtime of the LCA Tejas during the airshow was close to 8 minutes before it crashed with the ground.

A clearer video of the Indian Air Force’s LCA Tejas moments before the crash has surfaced, suggesting the aircrew may have misjudged a manoeuvre.

The fighter jet was carrying out an aerobatic routine at the Dubai Air Show 2025.

The LCA fighter jet is a 4,5 generation multi-role combat aircraft, and designed to perform air-defence missions, offensive air support, and also the close combat operations. The fighter jet was performing acrobatics during the Dubai Air Show 2025 and suddenly it fell down.

Pilot Sustained Fatal Injuries

Indian Air Force On X posted the update and wrote, "An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident."

An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.



IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.



A court of inquiry is being… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 21, 2025

The jet was built for versatile operations, it is also engineered to perform both ground and maritime operations, making it one of India’s most adaptable indigenous platforms. It includes single-seat fighter variants for both the Air Force and Navy, as well as twin-seat trainer versions for IAF and Navy.

Accoring to HAL, this is the most advanced iteration, the LCA Mk1A, comes with significant upgrades to enhance combat capability and survivability of the fighter jet. It features an AESA radar, an advanced electronic warfare suite with radar warning and self-protection jamming, a digital map generator, smart multifunction displays. It also has a combined interrogator and transponder system, and a modern radio altimeter, along with several other sophisticated systems that strengthen jet's operational performance.