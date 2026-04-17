TCS 'Conversion' Case: Nida Khan's Family Claims She Is Pregnant, Seeks Bail

Meanwhile, police are probing multiple complaints related to alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at the TCS Nashik office. So far, seven employees—including six men and a woman HR head—have been arrested.

'Scripted Conspiracy By Bajrang Dal'

A relative of one of the accused has claimed the case is “scripted” and part of a conspiracy hatched by Bajrang Dal.

While speaking to the reporters, accused Raza Memon's uncle Razak Kazi said, "All the families are troubled. Everything is happening as per a conspiracy... The Bajrang Dal are involved in this... The girl's family called Bajrang Dal... One person was left after the investigation and then he was arrested again by the police... Everything that happened was scripted..."

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Nashik TCS alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment | Accused Raza Memon's uncle Razak Kazi says, "All the families are troubled. Everything is happening as per a conspiracy... The Bajrang Dal are involved in this... The girl's family called… pic.twitter.com/RcyI4ZPwHS — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2026

He further said, “All the main issues have been ignored and instead, a minor matter has been unnecessarily highlighted and exaggerated. This appears to be a false case, where allegations are being made without strong evidence. It is not a major scandal as it is being portrayed."

The remarks come as a Nashik court on Thursday remanded two accused in police custody till April 18 in connection with alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at the TCS unit. The two accused were arrested fresh on Wednesday after earlier being remanded in judicial custody in a related case. They were produced before the court, which granted two-day police custody.

Police have booked them under sections 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture, act or object intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Four Years Of Torture

An SIT was formed last week to investigate complaints filed by eight women employees, who alleged mental and sexual harassment by senior colleagues and inaction by the HR department. The incidents are said to have occurred between February 2022 and March 2026.

Police also allege that one accused maintained a physical relationship with a colleague under the false promise of marriage, while others engaged in inappropriate behaviour and made offensive remarks. In one instance, a male employee was allegedly coerced into performing Namaz and his religion was insulted.

The arrested employees—now suspended—have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and HR head Ashwini Chainani.

TCS Reiterates 'Zero-Tolerance Policy'

Tata Consultancy Services has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on harassment and stated it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

On Monday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran termed sexual harassment allegations as "gravely concerning and anguishing" and announced that a thorough investigation is underway under TCS's Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

"This incident is being treated with utmost seriousness. Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations," Chandrasekaran said.