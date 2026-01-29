Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tatkal Ticket New Guidelines: How To Make Reservations Online Under New Rules

Tatkal Ticket New Guidelines: How To Make Reservations Online Under New Rules

To further ensure fairness, the booking process now includes a stricter CAPTCHA system designed to block automated software and bot-driven bookings..

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian Railways has implemented a series of new Tatkal ticket booking rules in 2026 aimed at improving fairness and accessibility for everyday passengers. The updated guidelines set a standard booking time, impose limits on how many tickets one person can purchase in a day, and strengthen technical measures to reduce misuse by automated systems and agents. These changes are designed to give genuine travellers a better chance of securing last-minute tickets and to curb fraudulent practices in the high-demand Tatkal system.

Standardised Booking Time & Ticket Limits

Under the new rules, Tatkal booking will start at a fixed time, 10:00 AM on the day before travel, regardless of class or route. This change replaces the previous variable schedule and aims to make it easier for passengers to remember and plan ahead for the critical booking window.

In addition, the rule now limits each IRCTC account to a maximum of two Tatkal tickets per day. This cap is intended to prevent a single user or agent from monopolising bookings, thereby increasing the chance of confirmed tickets for ordinary travellers.

Technical & Security Measures To Prevent Misuse

To further ensure fairness, the booking process now includes a stricter CAPTCHA system designed to block automated software and bot-driven bookings. These visual puzzles are made deliberately more difficult during peak booking times so that only real users can complete the process.

Another key change requires passengers to complete payment without delay once they secure a provisional seat. If payment is not completed within the allowed window, the ticket will be automatically cancelled and returned to the Tatkal quota, giving others a second chance.

Clearer Refund & Preparation Guidelines

The updated guidelines also clarify refund rules: passengers generally receive little or no refund on Tatkal tickets, but they are entitled to a full refund if the train is cancelled or delayed by more than four hours. This encourages careful planning before booking.

To improve success rates, passengers are advised to log in early, save traveller details (such as names and ages) in their IRCTC profiles in advance, use a stable internet connection, and prepare payment options (net banking, cards or UPI) ahead of time.

Overall, the revised Tatkal rules for 2026 aim to make the urgent ticketing process more transparent, equitable and passenger-friendly than ever before.

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways IRCTC Tatkal Rules Indian Railways Tatkal
