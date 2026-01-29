Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndian Railways Changes Tatkal Rules: Big Update For Passengers- All You Need To Know

Indian Railways Changes Tatkal Rules: Big Update For Passengers- All You Need To Know

With these changes, passengers who log in early with verified details and follow the updated procedures have a stronger chance of obtaining confirmed Tatkal tickets compared to previous years.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian Railways has overhauled the Tatkal ticket booking system in 2026 to tackle long-standing issues of unfair access, automated bookings and agent dominance. The changes are intended to improve transparency and give genuine passengers a better chance of securing high-demand tickets. Under the new rules, passengers must complete full account and identity verification before booking, and enhanced technical measures aim to curb abuse by bots and unauthorised intermediaries. Early feedback suggests the system is now more balanced and passenger-friendly.

Mandatory Verification To Curb Misuse

One of the most significant changes under the 2026 Tatkal rules is compulsory account verification. Only IRCTC users with fully verified accounts, linked to valid identification such as Aadhaar, will now be able to book Tatkal tickets. Accounts that are unverified or incomplete will be blocked from the booking window, preventing fake profiles and duplicate registrations from clogging the system.

Alongside this, passengers must enter accurate identification details when booking. This includes Aadhaar-linked information or other approved government ID details, ensuring that the ticket is issued only to the actual traveller and reducing misuse of the facility.

Technical Improvements & Agent Controls

The new rules introduce stricter booking time controls and sophisticated technical filters designed to block automated scripts and auto-fill tools during peak booking minutes. These enhancements aim to reduce instant ticket grabs by bots and ensure the booking portal remains stable under high demand.

Payment gateways have also been upgraded to make transactions faster and more reliable, addressing one of the biggest frustrations in earlier Tatkal bookings, payment failures that caused passengers to lose tickets at the last step.

Railways have tightened monitoring of agent activity, particularly in the first minutes after bookings open. Restrictions and tracking tools now limit agent dominance, giving ordinary passengers a clearer chance of success.

What This Means For Travellers

With these changes, passengers who log in early with verified details and follow the updated procedures have a stronger chance of obtaining confirmed Tatkal tickets compared to previous years. Railways advise travellers to prepare their profiles, ensure Aadhaar linkage and maintain a stable internet connection ahead of booking times.

Overall, the revamped system aims to restore fairness and trust in the Tatkal booking process, making last-minute travel planning more equitable for everyday passengers.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
Indian Railways Railways IRCTC Tatkal Rules
