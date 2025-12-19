Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its crackdown on illegal online betting operations by bringing popular YouTuber and social media influencer Anurag Dwivedi under investigation. Acting on a case linked to an illegal betting racket operating from Siliguri, the agency conducted extensive searches across multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh, leading to the seizure of luxury vehicles and key digital evidence pointing towards money laundering activities.

ALSO READ: Dense Fog In Delhi: IndiGo Warns Of Flight Delays, IGI Airport Shares Operational Update

ED Conducts Raids Across Lucknow And Unnao

As part of the ongoing probe, the ED carried out search operations on December 17, 2025, at nine locations in Lucknow and Unnao. These searches were conducted based on an FIR registered by the West Bengal Police, which includes allegations of fraud, forgery and involvement in illegal betting activities. According to investigators, crucial documents and digital data were recovered during the raids, strengthening the agency’s case.

The FIR revealed that an online betting panel was being operated from Siliguri, allegedly managed by accused individuals including Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj. These operators reportedly used fake bank accounts, Telegram channels and other digital platforms to run illegal gambling and betting operations.

Role In Promoting Illegal Betting Platforms

The ED’s investigation has found that Anurag Dwivedi played an active and significant role in promoting these illegal online betting platforms. The agency claims that he created and shared promotional videos across his social media channels in exchange for substantial payments. These funds were allegedly routed to him through hawala networks, fake bank accounts and cash deliveries.

Investigators further stated that large sums of money were credited to bank accounts belonging to Dwivedi’s companies and family members, with no legitimate business explanation identified.

Dubai Property And Seizure Of Luxury Vehicles

According to the ED, the proceeds generated from illegal betting activities were used to purchase real estate in Dubai, with investments made through hawala channels. The agency also noted that Dwivedi is currently residing in Dubai and has failed to appear before investigators despite multiple summons.

During the December 17 searches, the ED seized four vehicles believed to be proceeds of crime. These include a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes, a Ford Endeavour and a Mahindra Thar. The agency is now probing the source of funds, hawala links and foreign assets associated with the wider betting network, while also identifying other individuals connected to the racket.