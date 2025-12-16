Explorer
EC Releases West Bengal SIR Draft Electoral Roll, 58 Lakh Voters Deleted From List
The Election Commission on Tuesday released the SIR draft electoral rolls in West Bengal. Approximately 58 lakh voters have been deleted from the list, including deceased, transferred, and duplicate voters.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Had 'Limited Contact' With Family In India: Police
Cities
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI in 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
News
Goa Police Arrest Luthra Brothers At Delhi Airport After Deportation
India
'Immoral To Remove Bapu's Name:' Priyanka Gandhi Slams MGNREGA Name Change Move
Advertisement
Cities
8 Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS
Cities
10 Photos
Dev Deepawali From Above: Birds Eye View Of Varanasi Ghats Lit With 15 Lakh Diyas | Photos
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement