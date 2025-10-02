Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Swadeshi Is The Path To True Self-Reliance': RSS Chief Amid US Tariffs

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s centenary celebrations in Nagpur, highlighted the importance of self-reliance and Swadeshi, cautioning that dependence on imports should never become a compulsion. “We must not let dependence turn into compulsion. Atmanirbhar (self-reliance) is essential. Swadeshi is the only way forward,” he said.

He commented on the US tariff measures, saying, “The new US tariff policy primarily serves their own interests, but its impact is felt globally. Nations function through mutual dependence; no country can exist in isolation. This dependence should never become a constraint. We must focus on Swadeshi and self-reliance, while maintaining diplomatic ties with friendly nations voluntarily, not out of compulsion.”

Bhagwat also spoke on environmental concerns, noting, “Natural calamities have increased. Landslides and incessant rainfall have become normal. This pattern has been observed over the last 3–4 years. The Himalayas are our security wall and a source of water for all of South Asia. If current development patterns continue to fuel these calamities, we will have to reconsider our choices. The present state of the Himalayas is a warning bell.”

On national security, he said, “Terrorists from across the border killed 26 Indians after asking their religion. The nation mourned and was enraged. With full preparation, our government and armed forces delivered a fitting response."

The dedication of the government, the valour of our armed forces, and societal unity created an ideal atmosphere. The response from other nations and the operation itself revealed our true friends. Even within the country, unconstitutional elements try to destabilize us.”

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
