SP MLC Claims His Family’s Names Missing From Voter List, Party Demands Action

HomeNewsIndiaSP MLC Claims His Family’s Names Missing From Voter List, Party Demands Action

SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha alleges his and his family’s names are missing from the voter list. A party delegation visited the UP district election office demanding strict action.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A political controversy has emerged in Uttar Pradesh after Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Ashutosh Sinha claimed that his name, along with those of his family members, has been removed from the voter list. With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls underway across 12 states, the SP has accused officials of negligence and demanded immediate corrective action.

Names Missing From Voter List, Claims SP MLC

Graduate MLC Ashutosh Sinha alleged that neither his name nor those of his family members appear in the graduate voter list. He stated that despite actively participating in the voter enrolment process, their names have been omitted without any legitimate reason. The claim surfaced soon after the updated voter list was published on 3 December.

SP Delegation Reaches District Election Office

Following the allegations, a Samajwadi Party delegation visited the district election office in Varanasi on Friday (5 December 2025). Party representatives told officials that the omissions appeared to be part of a deliberate conspiracy. They demanded immediate scrutiny and restoration of the missing names.

MLC Files Formal Objection

Sinha said he has formally lodged an objection to the discrepancies. In a conversation with ABP Live, he emphasised that such errors reveal severe negligence within the electoral department. He added that the issue is particularly concerning given that the SIR process is already underway and opposition leaders have previously raised similar concerns.

Calls For Strict Action Against Officials

The SP delegation urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible. Sinha stated that he had submitted a large number of voter forms for the graduate MLC elections and has receipt acknowledgements for all submissions. He argued that the exclusion of his own family’s names raises serious questions about procedural integrity.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Voter List SP MLC Uttar Pradesh News
