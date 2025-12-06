Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Delhi High Court has sharply criticised the state of drain maintenance in the national capital, saying the issue goes far beyond administrative lapses and directly affects public safety. Expressing serious concern, the bench reprimanded both the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), directing them to act without delay.

MCD Cites Fund Crunch; Court Orders Govt Probe

During the hearing, officials informed the court that the MCD lacked adequate resources to cover flood chambers, set up barricades along drains, and prevent annual waterlogging. The court, visibly dissatisfied, instructed the Delhi government to immediately examine the civic body’s financial situation.

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar told the court that the corporation was facing a severe financial crisis, making it difficult to fulfil several court-mandated tasks.

Case Stems From Suo Motu Action Over Waterlogging

The matter originated from a suo motu case concerning persistent waterlogging in a Delhi residential colony. Despite earlier instructions to build perforated drains, which the MCD said it completed, the barricading work had stalled due to lack of funds.

According to Commissioner Kumar, the civic body requires ₹10–15 million to complete the covering and barricading of drains. He added that the MCD is burdened with liabilities of about ₹15,791 crore and that a Finance Commission is yet to be constituted. While efforts are underway to raise internal revenue, the financial position remains extremely strained.

‘How Long Must We Hold Your Hand?’: Court’s Stern Words

Unimpressed with the explanations, the court noted that the condition of open or poorly maintained drains puts children, the elderly, and the general public at serious risk. Justice Prabhat M. Singh remarked that the court cannot “hold your hand every step of the way”, urging quicker and more accountable action.

The bench ordered that tenders be issued and the drain-covering and barricading work be completed within three months.

DJB Also Pulled Up for Delayed Objections

The Delhi Jal Board did not escape scrutiny either. The court pointed out that the DJB had failed to raise timely objections and was now, at a late stage, flagging the issue of two major pipelines located at the reconstruction site.

Calling for coordination instead of confrontation, the court reminded both agencies that bureaucratic wrangling slows down essential public works and ultimately harms citizens. The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for 19 December and expressed hope that both the MCD and DJB will demonstrate substantial progress by then.