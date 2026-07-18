Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party, claimed he was beaten up and detained by the Delhi Police. He also stated police were cracking down at Jantar Mantar.
'I've Been Beaten Up, Detained': Abhijeet Dipke's First Reaction After Wangchuk Removed From Jantar Mantar
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar on day 21 of his fast and taken to hospital by Delhi Police.
- Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk removed from protest, hospitalized.
- Police cited High Court orders for Wangchuk's medical transfer.
- Abhijeet Dipke alleged police beat and detained him.
- Police acknowledged commotion, stating maximum restraint during action.
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday alleged that he was beaten up and detained by the Delhi Police. His reaction came just after Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site and rushed to the hospital by Delhi Police.
In a post on X, Dipke wrote: "I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police."
I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 18, 2026
In another post on X, Dipke earlier claimed that the police was cracking down at Jantar Mantar and taking away Sonam Wangchuk "forecefully". "Delhi Police is cracking down at Jantar Mantar. Beating up people and taking away Sonam sir forcefully," he wrote.
Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Dipke was arrested by the Delhi Police.
Police Action on Cockroach (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) July 18, 2026
Abhijeet Dipke arrested !!
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Sonam Wangchuk Taken To Hospital On Day 21 Of Hunger Strike
Delhi Police on Saturday morning removed Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar, where he had been sitting on a hunger strike for the last 20 days. Police said that the activist was removed and rushed to the hospital for essential care due to his deterioating health.
Delhi Police announced at Jantar Mantar that the action was being taken in compliance with the High Court's directions, and urged public not to obstruct official proceedings and cooperate with the authorities.
In a post on X following Wangchuk's removal, Delhi Police stated: "Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care."
"While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protesters tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. Police, however, exercised maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely. We request the protesters at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest," the police statement read.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Abhijeet Dipke claim happened to him?
Why was Sonam Wangchuk removed from the protest site?
Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar and rushed to the hospital for essential care. Delhi Police cited his deteriorating health and compliance with High Court directions.
What did the Delhi Police say about removing Sonam Wangchuk?
Delhi Police stated Wangchuk was moved to the hospital for medical care, complying with High Court orders. They also mentioned a slight commotion due to obstruction but exercised maximum restraint.
What happened to Abhijeet Dipke at the protest site?
Abhijeet Dipke claimed he was beaten up and detained by Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj later claimed Dipke was arrested.