Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk removed from protest, hospitalized.

Police cited High Court orders for Wangchuk's medical transfer.

Abhijeet Dipke alleged police beat and detained him.

Police acknowledged commotion, stating maximum restraint during action.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday alleged that he was beaten up and detained by the Delhi Police. His reaction came just after Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site and rushed to the hospital by Delhi Police.

In a post on X, Dipke wrote: "I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police."

I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 18, 2026

In another post on X, Dipke earlier claimed that the police was cracking down at Jantar Mantar and taking away Sonam Wangchuk "forecefully". "Delhi Police is cracking down at Jantar Mantar. Beating up people and taking away Sonam sir forcefully," he wrote.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Dipke was arrested by the Delhi Police.

Police Action on Cockroach (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar



Abhijeet Dipke arrested !! — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) July 18, 2026

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Sonam Wangchuk Taken To Hospital On Day 21 Of Hunger Strike

Delhi Police on Saturday morning removed Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar, where he had been sitting on a hunger strike for the last 20 days. Police said that the activist was removed and rushed to the hospital for essential care due to his deterioating health.

Delhi Police announced at Jantar Mantar that the action was being taken in compliance with the High Court's directions, and urged public not to obstruct official proceedings and cooperate with the authorities.

In a post on X following Wangchuk's removal, Delhi Police stated: "Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care."

"While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protesters tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. Police, however, exercised maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely. We request the protesters at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest," the police statement read.

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