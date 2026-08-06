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English NewsNewsIndiaAssam CM Himanta Meets Family Of Boy Who Died Saving Pet Dog During Nazira Floods

Assam CM Himanta Meets Family Of Boy Who Died Saving Pet Dog During Nazira Floods

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met the family of Rideep Panika, the Class VII student who drowned after rescuing his pet dog during Nazira floods.

Written By : Ritu Raj Phukan |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Class VII student drowned saving pet dog in Assam floods.
  • Rideep rescued pet dog; floodwaters tragically swept him away.
  • Chief Minister visited family, offering condolences for tragic loss.
  • His selfless courage deeply moved the state of Assam.

Assam floods rescue: The tragic death of a Class VII student who sacrificed his life while rescuing his pet dog during the recent floods in Assam's Nazira has left the state mourning. On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the bereaved family of Rideep Panika to offer his condolences and pay tribute to the young boy's extraordinary act of courage.

Rideep, a resident of Bamun Pukhuri in Nazira, drowned after jumping into floodwaters to rescue his pet dog, Barun, which had become trapped in the strong current. Although the boy successfully saved the animal, he was swept away by the powerful waters and could not be rescued.

Chief Minister Visits Bereaved Family

During his visit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Rideep's grieving parents and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies over the devastating loss.

The Chief Minister spent time with the family, offering words of comfort as they mourned the untimely death of their son. His visit underscored the emotional impact the incident has had across Assam, where many have been moved by Rideep's selfless act.

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Boy Saved Pet Dog Before Being Swept Away

According to the incident details, Rideep Panika noticed his pet dog, Barun, struggling in the swirling floodwaters that had inundated parts of Nazira during the recent floods.

Without hesitation, the young student entered the dangerous current to rescue the animal. He managed to bring Barun to safety, but the force of the floodwaters proved overwhelming, and Rideep was swept away. While the dog survived, the rescue attempt ended in tragedy.

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A Symbol Of Courage Amid Flood Devastation

Rideep's story has resonated with people across the state, emerging as one of the most poignant accounts from the devastating floods that affected Upper Assam.

Before You Go

Jharkhand Student Protest: Government Opens Dialogue After 12 Days of Agitation

Frequently Asked Questions

What tragic event occurred involving Rideep Panika?

Rideep Panika, a Class VII student, tragically drowned in floodwaters in Nazira, Assam. He lost his life after successfully rescuing his pet dog, Barun.

Who visited Rideep Panika's family after the tragedy?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Rideep's grieving parents. He offered his condolences and paid tribute to the young boy's extraordinary act of courage.

What was Rideep Panika doing when he was swept away by floodwaters?

Rideep entered the dangerous floodwaters to rescue his pet dog, Barun, which was struggling in the current. He managed to bring the dog to safety before being swept away himself.

About the author Ritu Raj Phukan

Ritu Raj Phukan is a journalist from Assam who works across Assam and other parts of the North East. He covers political, crime, law and order, social, and other news. He has been working as a journalist for around 17 years.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Floods Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma
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