Election Commission’s SIR 2.0 Begins Tomorrow: How It Works And What Documents You’ll Need

The Election Commission (EC) has kicked off the second phase of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The house-to-house enumeration phase begins tomorrow, November 4.

Dubbed ‘SIR 2.0’, this sweeping exercise will cover 12 states and Union Territories (UTs) and culminate with the publication of final electoral rolls on February 7, 2026.

What Makes SIR 2.0 Different

Unlike routine voter list updates, SIR 2.0 is a ground-level operation designed to weed out duplication and errors from India’s massive voter database. It involves door-to-door verification to ensure only eligible voters remain on the rolls while deceased, migrated, or duplicate entries are struck off. In essence, it’s a democratic spring-cleaning exercise.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the model will follow the pattern of the successful pilot conducted in Bihar earlier this year, reported NDTV Profit. “The second phase will be conducted on similar lines as the Bihar exercise,” he said, emphasising the EC’s commitment to ensuring accuracy in voter data.

The states and UTs participating in this round are Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Assam, which heads to the polls next year, has been exempted due to its distinct citizenship documentation rules.

Why the Revision Matters

The EC has described SIR 2.0 as a constitutional necessity. The last nationwide Special Intensive Revision took place between 2002 and 2004. Since then, rapid urbanisation, internal migration, and demographic shifts have significantly altered the country’s voter landscape. “Electoral rolls need to be revised fully because of large-scale migration, duplication, deaths of voters, and other changes,” the Commission noted.

Political parties, too, have frequently highlighted issues concerning the quality of electoral rolls and demanded more frequent revisions.

During the first SIR phase in Bihar, the EC removed approximately 68 lakh names while adding 21 lakh new voters.

How the Process Will Work

Each assembly constituency will be managed by an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), supported by Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) who will personally visit households to verify details. Each BLO will handle around 1,000 electors. They will distribute Enumeration Forms (EFs) and collect Form 6 for new registrations, along with Declaration Forms for verification.

Urban and migrant voters will be able to submit their forms online, while political parties’ Booth-Level Agents (BLAs) can submit up to 50 forms daily to the BLO. Appeals against exclusions can be filed before the District Magistrate and later, if needed, before the Chief Electoral Officer.

Key Dates and Deadlines

The process begins with printing and training sessions from October 28 to November 3. The house-to-house enumeration phase runs from November 4 to December 4, followed by the publication of draft rolls on December 9. Citizens will then have until January 8, 2026, to file claims and objections, while hearings and verifications will continue until January 31. The final electoral rolls will be made public on February 7, 2026.

All existing voter lists in the 12 participating states and UTs will be frozen from midnight on November 4, the day enumeration starts.

What Documents to Keep Handy

While the EC has clarified that no document is strictly mandatory during verification, it has issued a list of 12 suggested proofs of identity and residence. These include a government-issued ID or Pension Order, Birth Certificate, Passport, Educational Certificate, Permanent Residence or Caste Certificate, Forest Rights Certificate, Family Register, Land or House Allotment papers, or Aadhaar. Any government or PSU document issued before July 1, 1987, and entries from the National Register of Citizens (where applicable) will also be accepted.