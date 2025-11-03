Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSC To Pass Order In Stray Dogs Case On Nov 7; Chief Secretaries Apologise For Not Filing Compliance Affidavits

SC To Pass Order In Stray Dogs Case On Nov 7; Chief Secretaries Apologise For Not Filing Compliance Affidavits

The Supreme Court on August 22 had asked the states and UTs about the steps being taken for compliance of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will pronounce its order in the ongoing stray dogs case on November 7. A special three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria made the announcement after taking note of the presence of chief secretaries from most states and Union Territories in the courtroom.

During the hearing, the bench accepted an exemption application filed by the Kerala chief secretary, noting that a principal secretary from the state was present instead. The court also directed that the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) be included as a party in the case.

The Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories appeared before the Supreme Court on Monday and offered an unconditional apology for failing to submit compliance affidavits regarding the issue of stray dog bites.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that most states and Union Territories (UTs) had submitted their compliance affidavits regarding the matter. The bench then said, “List for orders on November 7,” indicating that the final direction will be issued on that date.

The court further stated that the personal appearance of chief secretaries would no longer be required unless a state or UT failed to comply with its directions.

The matter stems from the Supreme Court’s earlier orders issued on August 22, asking states and UTs to detail the steps taken to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules. On October 27, the top court expressed displeasure that several states and UTs had still not filed their compliance affidavits, except West Bengal, Telangana, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Court Criticized States Over Non-Compliance

Frustrated with the lack of progress, the bench had summoned chief secretaries of all non-compliant states and UTs, except West Bengal and Telangana, to appear before it on November 3 and explain the delays.

During the October 27 hearing, the apex court had strongly criticized the states for failing to act, warning that continuous incidents were tarnishing the country’s image globally. “Continuous incidents are happening and the country is being shown as down in foreign nations,” the bench had remarked.

Originally limited to the Delhi-NCR region, the Supreme Court had earlier widened the scope of the stray dogs matter, directing that all states and UTs be made parties. It further ordered municipal authorities nationwide to file affidavits with comprehensive data on dog pounds, veterinary staff, dog catchers, and specially designed vehicles and cages available for enforcing ABC Rules.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
SUpreme COurt Stray Dogs Case
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally
'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally
India
SC To Pass Order In Stray Dogs Case On Nov 7; Chief Secretaries Apologise For Not Filing Compliance Affidavits
SC To Pass Order In Stray Dogs Case On Nov 7; Chief Secretaries Apologise For Not Filing Affidavits
Cities
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
Technology
Is Apple Planning A Surprise Holiday Launch On November 11? Here’s What We Know
Is Apple Planning A Surprise Holiday Launch On November 11? Here’s What We Know
Advertisement

Videos

Dehradun Incident: Moving Car Catches Fire In Kandali, Family Narrowly Escapes Tragedy
Bihar Elections 2025: Family Rift Deepens As Tejashwi And Tej Pratap Yadav Clash In Mahua
Bihar Politics: RJD Accuses BJP Of Divisive Rhetoric, Claims Alliance-Keeping Tactics
Bihar Elections 2025: Owaisi Hits Back At Tejashwi’s ‘Extremist’ Remark, Sparks Political Storm
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Creates History, Defeats South Africa To Win Maiden Title
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget