Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally

'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally

Yogi Adityanath appealed to voters to support NDA candidate Murani Mohan Jha from Kewati and ensure that “antisocial elements and rioters do not return.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while campaigning in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, made sharp remarks against the Congress, RJD and Samajwadi Party, comparing their leaders to “three monkeys”.

Addressing a rally in the Kewati constituency of Darbhanga, Yogi said, "There used to be three monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi, but now the INDI alliance has three new types - Pappu, who cannot speak truth or good; Tappu, who cannot see good; and Appu, who cannot hear the truth. They can neither see nor acknowledge the NDA’s developmental work."

Yogi Attacks Rahul Gandhi

The Chief Minister accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of “speaking against India during his foreign visits” and claimed that Bihar had witnessed “massacres and lawlessness” under the RJD government. “During the RJD regime, over 76 massacres took place in Bihar. There were caste riots and kidnappings had become an industry. Today, there is peace in Mithila — no riots, no chaos,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath appealed to voters to support NDA candidate Murani Mohan Jha from Kewati and ensure that “antisocial elements and rioters do not return.” He added, “In Uttar Pradesh, we run bulldozers over professional criminals. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, Bihar should once again have an NDA government.”

Yogi also attacked the Samajwadi Party, alleging that it “ordered firing on Ram devotees in Ayodhya” and “turned the holy city red with blood.” He further said, “RJD, Congress, and SP are anti-Hindu and opposed to Maa Janaki. They are enemies of Lord Ram. It was the Congress that made Kashmir a disputed region and allowed Pakistanis to stay there. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have freed Kashmir from terrorism.”

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Polls Bihar Election 2025 Yogi Adityanath Bihar Rally Yogi Monkeys Comment Bihar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Stray Dogs Case: Chief Secretaries Apologise To SC For Not Filing Affidavits; Victims To Be Heard On Nov 7
Stray Dogs Case: Chief Secretaries Apologise To SC For Not Filing Affidavits; Victims To Be Heard On Nov 7
Cities
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
Technology
Is Apple Planning A Surprise Holiday Launch On November 11? Here’s What We Know
Is Apple Planning A Surprise Holiday Launch On November 11? Here’s What We Know
Cricket
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Family Rift Deepens As Tejashwi And Tej Pratap Yadav Clash In Mahua
Bihar Politics: RJD Accuses BJP Of Divisive Rhetoric, Claims Alliance-Keeping Tactics
Bihar Elections 2025: Owaisi Hits Back At Tejashwi’s ‘Extremist’ Remark, Sparks Political Storm
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Creates History, Defeats South Africa To Win Maiden Title
Madhya Pradesh News: CCTV Captures Man Stealing Cream Box From Local Shop
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget