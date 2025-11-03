'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while campaigning in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, made sharp remarks against the Congress, RJD and Samajwadi Party, comparing their leaders to “three monkeys”.

Addressing a rally in the Kewati constituency of Darbhanga, Yogi said, "There used to be three monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi, but now the INDI alliance has three new types - Pappu, who cannot speak truth or good; Tappu, who cannot see good; and Appu, who cannot hear the truth. They can neither see nor acknowledge the NDA’s developmental work."

VIDEO | Keoti, Bihar: Addressing a public meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a swipe at opposition leaders, saying, “There used to be three monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi, but now the INDI alliance has three new types - Pappu, who cannot speak truth or good;… pic.twitter.com/hsQbiNp6Fr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2025

Yogi Attacks Rahul Gandhi

The Chief Minister accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of “speaking against India during his foreign visits” and claimed that Bihar had witnessed “massacres and lawlessness” under the RJD government. “During the RJD regime, over 76 massacres took place in Bihar. There were caste riots and kidnappings had become an industry. Today, there is peace in Mithila — no riots, no chaos,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath appealed to voters to support NDA candidate Murani Mohan Jha from Kewati and ensure that “antisocial elements and rioters do not return.” He added, “In Uttar Pradesh, we run bulldozers over professional criminals. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, Bihar should once again have an NDA government.”

Yogi also attacked the Samajwadi Party, alleging that it “ordered firing on Ram devotees in Ayodhya” and “turned the holy city red with blood.” He further said, “RJD, Congress, and SP are anti-Hindu and opposed to Maa Janaki. They are enemies of Lord Ram. It was the Congress that made Kashmir a disputed region and allowed Pakistanis to stay there. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have freed Kashmir from terrorism.”