'AIMIM Unlikely To Get Place In INDIA Bloc': Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Elections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIMIM expressed interest in Uttar Pradesh alliance with SP.

SP's Akhilesh Yadav rejected AIMIM, claiming BJP benefits.

Political temperatures are already rising ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with political parties beginning to position themselves for the 2027 contest. After its performance in Bihar, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has been attempting to expand its presence in Uttar Pradesh and had expressed interest in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

AIMIM Unlikely To Find Place In INDIA Bloc

Responding to Owaisi's remarks, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav made it clear that such forces end up benefiting the BJP. He said the INDIA Bloc would remain intact and suggested that various groups and individuals would emerge to create obstacles.

His comments indicate that, similar to Bihar, AIMIM is unlikely to find a place in the INDIA Bloc in Uttar Pradesh.

We Defeated BJP: Yadav

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The INDIA Bloc that existed will continue to remain the INDIA Bloc. We have just defeated the BJP. You should think about how such people have suddenly emerged. Many such forces will come forward and many people will try to benefit the BJP. The BJP has just lost. A defeated BJP will do whatever it can."

He further said that no businessman, regardless of how much land or wealth they possess, can take on the BJP.

Referring to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav said that Samajwadi Party workers, and even more so the public, are prepared for the contest. He also criticised the government over rising inflation, a failing foreign policy, increasing corruption, lack of jobs and employment opportunities, and other issues affecting the public.