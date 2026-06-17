Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSP Split Buzz: UP Deputy CM Claims 25-26 Party MPs Ready To Break Away

SP Split Buzz: UP Deputy CM Claims 25-26 Party MPs Ready To Break Away

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed 25-26 Samajwadi Party MPs are ready to break ranks, escalating the BJP-SP political battle.

Reported By : Vinita Bhat | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP's Maurya claimed 25-26 SP MPs are prepared to defect.
  • Maurya asserted Samajwadi Party lacks direction and internal unity.
  • Akhilesh Yadav dismissed defection claims as BJP's divisive tactics.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday intensified the BJP's attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), claiming that as many as 25 to 26 MPs of the opposition party were prepared to break ranks. The remark comes amid a fresh political war of words between the BJP and SP, with Maurya asserting that internal discontent within Akhilesh Yadav's party was growing. 

Maurya's Claim

Addressing reporters, Maurya alleged that a significant number of SP MPs were ready to part ways with the party leadership. 

The Deputy Chief Minister also launched a broader attack on Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that the SP lacked direction and was struggling to maintain unity among its leaders and elected representatives. He argued that the BJP remained politically dominant in Uttar Pradesh and that opposition parties were facing growing organisational challenges.

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav Responds To Rajbhar's SP Split Claim With Sharp Jibe

SP Hits Back

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has previously ridiculed such assertions, portraying them as attempts by BJP leaders to create confusion and project instability within the opposition. He responded with pointed jibes at ruling alliance leaders who predicted defections from the SP, maintaining that his party remained united.

 

Maurya's latest remarks are likely to further sharpen political tensions in Uttar Pradesh ahead of future electoral battles. While the BJP has sought to portray the SP as a party facing internal strains, opposition leaders have repeatedly accused the ruling party of spreading narratives aimed at weakening rivals.

Also Read: 'Paper Leak Mafia Thriving': Rahul Gandhi Slams Telegram Ban, Says No Strike At Root Of Problem

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Sena Faces Fresh Revolt as Six MPs Back Shinde Camp Move

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Jun 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samajwadi Party KP Maurya KP Maurya' Samajwadi Party AKhilesh Yadav SP Split
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SP Split Buzz: UP Deputy CM Claims 25-26 Party MPs Ready To Break Away
SP Split Buzz: UP Deputy CM Claims 25-26 Party MPs Ready To Break Away
India
Patliputra Station Row: Indian Railways Rejects Claim Linked To Viral Video Shared By Rahul Gandhi
Indian Railways Rejects Claim Linked To Viral Video Shared By Rahul Gandhi
India
US-Iran Peace Deal On June 19: How India Could Benefit From Lower Oil Prices And A Reopened Hormuz
Beyond Cheaper Oil: Why India Could Be One Of The Biggest Winners Of The US-Iran Peace Deal
India
'Paper Leak Mafia Thriving': Rahul Gandhi Slams Telegram Ban, Says No Strike At Root Of Problem
'Paper Leak Mafia Thriving': Rahul Slams Telegram Ban, Says No Strike At Root Cause
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Sena Faces Fresh Revolt as Six MPs Back Shinde Camp Move
UP Politics: Rajbhar Predicts SP Split as Defection Rumours Trigger Fresh Political Storm
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Dispute Escalates as Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Probe
BIG CLAIM: Names of 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Amid Alleged Defection to Shinde Camp Surface
BIG POLITICAL CLAIM: After Maharashtra, UP Buzz on SP Split as Rajbhar Sparks Fresh Controversy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget