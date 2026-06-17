SP Split Buzz: UP Deputy CM Claims 25-26 Party MPs Ready To Break Away

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP's Maurya claimed 25-26 SP MPs are prepared to defect.

Maurya asserted Samajwadi Party lacks direction and internal unity.

Akhilesh Yadav dismissed defection claims as BJP's divisive tactics.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday intensified the BJP's attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), claiming that as many as 25 to 26 MPs of the opposition party were prepared to break ranks. The remark comes amid a fresh political war of words between the BJP and SP, with Maurya asserting that internal discontent within Akhilesh Yadav's party was growing.

Maurya's Claim

Addressing reporters, Maurya alleged that a significant number of SP MPs were ready to part ways with the party leadership.

The Deputy Chief Minister also launched a broader attack on Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that the SP lacked direction and was struggling to maintain unity among its leaders and elected representatives. He argued that the BJP remained politically dominant in Uttar Pradesh and that opposition parties were facing growing organisational challenges.

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SP Hits Back

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has previously ridiculed such assertions, portraying them as attempts by BJP leaders to create confusion and project instability within the opposition. He responded with pointed jibes at ruling alliance leaders who predicted defections from the SP, maintaining that his party remained united.

Maurya's latest remarks are likely to further sharpen political tensions in Uttar Pradesh ahead of future electoral battles. While the BJP has sought to portray the SP as a party facing internal strains, opposition leaders have repeatedly accused the ruling party of spreading narratives aimed at weakening rivals.

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