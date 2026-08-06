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English NewsNewsIndiaSecurity guard beaten to death by three juveniles at Rajasthan observation home

Security guard beaten to death by three juveniles at Rajasthan observation home

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI): A 63-year-old security guard posted at the government observation and juvenile home in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district was allegedly beaten to death by three detained juveniles with a wooden plank on Wednesday, police sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 12:37 AM (IST)

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI): A 63-year-old security guard posted at the government observation and juvenile home in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district was allegedly beaten to death by three detained juveniles with a wooden plank on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, they said.

The deceased was identified as Sahab Ram, a resident of Ambe Vihar Colony in Sri Ganganagar.

According to police, the three juveniles were lodged in the juvenile home in connection with two murder cases and one case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Superintendent of Police Harishankar said discussions were underway at the juvenile home regarding preparations for the Independence Day programme when the incident occurred.

He said Sahab Ram was on his way to collect tools from another security guard to repair a faulty air cooler inside the premises when the three juveniles allegedly attacked him from behind with a wooden plank.

He sustained severe head injuries, collapsed on the spot and died, the SP said.

Police said the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence from the scene, while police have begun questioning the three juveniles.

District Collector Dr Amit Yadav, Additional District Collector Subhash Kumar and other senior officials visited the juvenile home after receiving information about the incident. They inspected the spot and sought details from officials of the Department of Child Rights.

CCTV footage from the premises was being examined to determine the sequence of events and whether anyone else was involved in the incident. PTI SDA APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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