India, Africa powerful force for global progress: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI): Africa is India's partner and its "priority", and the continent must be "given its due place" whether one speaks of a multipolar world order or of a reformed multilateralism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In his address at an event marking Africa Day 2026, Jaishankar said India continues to maintain close contact with the African Union and looks forward to reconvening the deferred India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-4).

"Earlier this year, we were ready to host the African leadership at the fourth India Africa Forum Summit. Unfortunately, the outbreak of the Ebola virus led to the postponement of the Summit. The decision to postpone it was jointly taken by our partners of the African Union and India," he said.

"We continue to be in close contact with the African Union and look forward to an early opportunity that is mutually convenient to reconvene IAFS-4," the EAM said.

Africa Day commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963.

"Today is an occasion to express very strong sentiments and deep bonding with Africa," Jaishankar said.

In his address, the EAM said that the hearts of Indians and Africans "beat in rhythm." "Together, we represent not only a very significant share of the world's population, but also a powerful joint force for global progress. Building on our shared foundations and ambitions, our two sides are ready to grasp opportunities, and co-create a bright future, one based on innovation and sustainability, and that drives our country and the Global South and the world to a better tomorrow," he said.

The Union minister also underlined that human resource development remains at the "heart of engagement" with Africa and the partnership has "proven its strength and resilience" during crises.

"Whether it was the Covid pandemic, natural disasters, humanitarian emergencies, India has always stood firmly with Africa, guided by the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the world is one family. And, we know that Africa has a similar outlook in 'Ubuntu' -- 'I Am Because We Are," the minister said.

"Let me conclude with a very clear message. Africa is our partner, Africa is our priority. Whether we speak of a multipolar world order, or of reformed multilateralism, it is our firm conviction that it will happen only when Africa is given its due place," Jaishankar said.

Earlier in his address, the EAM said that India has opened 17 new diplomatic missions in recent years, expanding the country's resident footprint to 46 African nations.

"India is a strong votary of Africa's rightful place in a reformed United Nations Security Council. We, similarly, seek your support to ensure India's permanent seat on the UNSC," he said.

Jaishankar said, connected and not separated by the Indian Ocean, "Our ancestors have exchanged not just goods, but also cultures, cuisines, philosophies, beliefs, knowledge, folklore and I would say, even ways of life." "Our intertwined histories acquired another dimension, a sombre one during the colonial era, when our people suffered under the yoke of colonialism," he added.

The minister said India and Africa stood together in the common struggle for freedom and human dignity, and asserted that that bond continues even today.

After India and African nations achieved independence, "our countries began engaging with one another as confident, sovereign and equal partners" and "together we have laid a strong foundation of India-Africa relations" extending it to wider South-South cooperation, he said.

Jaishankar said in contemporary times, India and African nations have charted parallel trajectories of "resurgence and rejuvenation" which is reflected in their strategies for development.

In India, that ambition is expressed in the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047, of developed India, and for Africa it is articulated through Agenda 2063 and national development visions, he said.

Jaishankar underlined that India's approach to Africa is guided by ten principles outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 during his address to the Ugandan Parliament.

The Kampala Principles place Africa among India's top priorities, with development partnerships, open markets, a digital revolution for Africa's development, a reformed global order, and a free, inclusive maritime order, he said.

The theme of Africa Day 2026 —- 'Africa: A land of rich culture and opportunities' —- captures the dynamism of the continent today, the EAM said. He said that at a time when conflicts increasingly impact the Global South, the partnership between the two has also focused on food security.

"Peace and security in Africa are of vital importance to India. We have stood with African partners through peacekeeping, defence training, capacity building, maritime cooperation. Guided by the vision MAHASAGAR, we shall continue to work towards safer sealanes, stronger maritime domain awareness, anti-piracy efforts, cooperative responses to emerging challenges," Jaishankar added.

Africa today stands at the "cusp of a transformation" with its immense demographic strength, its vast natural resources, and its great entrepreneurial energy, the minister said.

"India too continues its confident journey of innovation-led rapid growth and qualitative transformation," he added. PTI KND VN VN

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