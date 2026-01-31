Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSecurity Forces Re-Establish Contact With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar As Operation Trashi-I Continues

Security Forces Re-Establish Contact With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar As Operation Trashi-I Continues

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar re-established contact with terrorists in Dolgam during "Operation Trashi-I." This is the fourth contact in two weeks.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 08:57 AM (IST)

Security forces re-established contact with terrorists hiding in the Dolgam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district early Saturday, officials said, as a coordinated counter-terror operation 'Operation Trashi-I' continued in the region.

The Army said actionable intelligence gathered from multiple sources was synchronised to plan and carry out the operation on the ground.

“During the ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I, contact with terrorists was re-established in the early hours of January 31 in the general area of Dolgam by troops of the White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF,” the White Knight Corps said on X.

A cordon has been laid in the area and further operations are currently underway, it added.

Fourth Contact In Two Weeks

Officials said this marked the fourth instance in the past fortnight that security forces have established contact with terrorists operating in the area.

Meanwhile, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited Kishtwar to assess the counter-terrorism grid as the anti-terror operation aimed at neutralising a group of three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists holed up in the district continued.

According to officials, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended within a six-kilometre radius encompassing Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo to prevent misuse by anti-national elements during the ongoing operation. 

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Kishtwar Jammu Kashmir Operation Trashi-I
