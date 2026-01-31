Security forces re-established contact with terrorists hiding in the Dolgam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district early Saturday, officials said, as a coordinated counter-terror operation 'Operation Trashi-I' continued in the region.

The Army said actionable intelligence gathered from multiple sources was synchronised to plan and carry out the operation on the ground.

“During the ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I, contact with terrorists was re-established in the early hours of January 31 in the general area of Dolgam by troops of the White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF,” the White Knight Corps said on X.

During the ongoing joint Operation TRASHI-I, contact with terrorists was re-established in the early hours of 31 Jan 2026, in the general area of Dolgam by troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, @jmukmrpolice and #CRPF.

A cordon has been laid in the area and further operations are currently underway, it added.

Fourth Contact In Two Weeks

Officials said this marked the fourth instance in the past fortnight that security forces have established contact with terrorists operating in the area.

Meanwhile, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited Kishtwar to assess the counter-terrorism grid as the anti-terror operation aimed at neutralising a group of three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists holed up in the district continued.

According to officials, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended within a six-kilometre radius encompassing Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo to prevent misuse by anti-national elements during the ongoing operation.