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English NewsNewsIndia‘Prof’ Or ‘Proff’? Scientist CNR Rao Summoned Over Name Discrepancy In Karnataka SIR

‘Prof’ Or ‘Proff’? Scientist CNR Rao Summoned Over Name Discrepancy In Karnataka SIR

Rao received a notice over a discrepancy in his name. His name appears as “Prof CNR Rao” in the 2002 electoral roll, while the current voter list records it as “Proff CNR Rao”, with an additional “f”.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

Eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna recipient Prof CNR Rao, 92, has been asked to appear for a hearing to verify his identity after his name was flagged during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka.

Rao received a notice over a discrepancy in his name. His name appears as “Prof CNR Rao” in the 2002 electoral roll, while the current voter list records it as “Proff CNR Rao”, with an additional “f”.

A self-name mismatch is recorded when the details entered by a voter in the SIR enumeration form, based on the 2002 electoral roll, do not correspond with the person's entry in the current electoral roll.

Under the procedure, only the individual named in the notice is permitted to attend the hearing. Rao has therefore been directed to appear in person at a venue in Malleshwaram, near the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Rao was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2014, becoming the third scientist to receive India's highest civilian honour.

Economist Amartya Sen was also flagged over a similar spelling discrepancy. However, the Election Commission of India has said Sen has been exempted from appearing personally for the hearing.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
SIR Karnataka SIR Prof CNR Rao
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