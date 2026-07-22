CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Claims WhatsApp Account Blocked, Questions Action

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday claimed that his WhatsApp account had been blocked and demanded an explanation from the messaging platform.

Das made the claim in a post on X, where he questioned both the reason behind the alleged action and whether it had been taken at someone else's direction.

"My WhatsApp account has been blocked! Can @WhatsApp tell me why and on whose direction it did so?!" Das wrote on the social media platform.

🚨#Imp: MY WHATSAPP ACCOUNT HAS BEEN BLOCKED!



Can @WhatsApp tell me why and on whose direction it did so?! — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 22, 2026

Das Questions WhatsApp Over Reported Block

The CJP leader did not provide further details about the reported account block or indicate when he first noticed that access to his WhatsApp account had been restricted.

In his X post, Das directly tagged WhatsApp and sought clarification on the alleged action, asking the company to explain the reason for blocking his account.

WhatsApp has not responded publicly to Das' claim.