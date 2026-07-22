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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Claims WhatsApp Account Blocked, Questions Action

CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Claims WhatsApp Account Blocked, Questions Action

Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das said his WhatsApp account had been blocked and publicly questioned the messaging platform over the action. WhatsApp has not issued a response or explained the reported account block.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 07:53 AM (IST)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday claimed that his WhatsApp account had been blocked and demanded an explanation from the messaging platform.

Das made the claim in a post on X, where he questioned both the reason behind the alleged action and whether it had been taken at someone else's direction.

"My WhatsApp account has been blocked! Can @WhatsApp tell me why and on whose direction it did so?!" Das wrote on the social media platform.

Das Questions WhatsApp Over Reported Block

The CJP leader did not provide further details about the reported account block or indicate when he first noticed that access to his WhatsApp account had been restricted.

In his X post, Das directly tagged WhatsApp and sought clarification on the alleged action, asking the company to explain the reason for blocking his account.

WhatsApp has not responded publicly to Das' claim.

Before You Go

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Saurav Das CJP Protest
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