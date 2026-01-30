Sabarimala Gold Case: Actor Jayaram Questioned By SIT Over Chennai Rituals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Renowned Malayalam and Tamil film actor Jayaram has been questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged misappropriation of gold from artefacts linked to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. Officials confirmed on Friday that the actor’s statement was recorded at his residence in Chennai as part of the ongoing investigation into the controversial case.

The questioning follows reports of a religious ritual held in Chennai several years ago, where copper plates adorned with gold—allegedly connected to the Sabarimala temple—were used in ceremonial practices. Investigators are examining how temple-linked artefacts were taken outside the shrine premises and displayed in public religious events.

SIT Focuses On Jayaram’s Association With Prime Accused

Reports said the SIT questioned Jayaram primarily to understand his association with Unnikrishnan Potti, the main accused in the case. Investigators sought details on how the two knew each other and whether there were any financial or logistical arrangements between them related to the alleged gold misappropriation.

The inquiry was triggered after videos dating back to 2019 surfaced, showing Jayaram attending a religious function in Chennai. The event was reportedly organised by Potti and involved rituals conducted using artefacts said to have been borrowed from the Sabarimala temple for gold covering work.

Longstanding Religious Connection Cited

According to SIT officials, Jayaram explained that his relationship with Potti was rooted in shared religious faith rather than any professional or financial collaboration, as per a report on India Today. He told investigators that he had known Potti for decades through his long-standing devotion to Lord Ayyappa and his regular visits to Sabarimala, which span nearly five decades.

Jayaram stated that Potti had approached him in a religious capacity and persuaded him that performing poojas on newly crafted gold plates intended for the sanctum would bring spiritual merit and prosperity. Trusting these assurances on faith-based grounds, the actor agreed to allow the rituals to be conducted in Chennai.

Details Of Rituals & Public Procession

During his statement, Jayaram confirmed that he participated in pujas conducted on the gold-covered plates at a facility named Smart Creations in Chennai. He also acknowledged taking part in a ceremonial procession later held at a temple in Kottayam, where the plates were displayed as part of religious observances.

However, the actor maintained that he had no knowledge of any alleged financial irregularities or misuse of temple gold linked to these artefacts. He asserted that his involvement was limited strictly to religious activities and that he was unaware of any wrongdoing.

No Financial Link, But Testimony Remains Key

The SIT has since established that Jayaram did not have any financial dealings with Potti or other accused individuals in the case. Despite this, officials said his testimony remains crucial for reconstructing the chain of events, particularly in tracing how the gold plates were moved and displayed outside the Sabarimala temple, reported Lokmat.

Investigators continue to piece together evidence to determine responsibility for the alleged misappropriation, with the case drawing widespread attention due to the sensitivity surrounding the revered pilgrimage site.