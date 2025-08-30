Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaEAM Jaishankar Speaks To Finnish Foreign Minister, Discusses Ukraine War And Trade Ties

EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Finnish Foreign Minister, Discusses Ukraine War And Trade Ties

Valtonen highlighted EU-India trade potential and the need for pressure on Russia for negotiations.

By : ANI | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 10:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that he held a telephonic conversation with Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. The discussion largely focused on the ongoing Ukraine conflict and its impact on the wider world.
 
Jaishankar reiterated that India should not be unfairly blamed in the context and emphasised New Delhi's position of promoting dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.
 
Sharing details of the call, he wrote on X, "Had a telecon today with Finnish Foreign Minister @elinavaltonen. Our discussions centred around the Ukraine conflict and its ramifications. India should not be unfairly targeted in that context. We have always advocated dialogue and diplomacy."

After speaking to EAM, Finnish FM Valtonen highlighted the possibilities of strengthening trade relations between Finland, the European Union, and India.
 
She also noted the need for more pressure on Russia to move towards "real negotiations."
 
She wrote on X, "Spoke with my Indian colleague @DrSJaishankar on Russia's war against Ukraine and the strong trade potential between Finland, the EU and India. We strive for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which requires more pressure on Putin to engage in real negotiations."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the humanitarian issues in Ukraine and extended his "full support" for peace and stability.
 
He wrote, "Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction."
 
On Friday, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting in New York after Russia's deadly attack on Ukraine on Thursday, which killed over 20 civilians, according to UN News.
 
"I was shocked to learn that multiple Russian missiles struck close to the EU Delegation in Kyiv, causing severe damage on our premises by the shock waves," said the European Union's representative, in his capacity as observer.
 
Ukrainian officials reported that between August 27 and 28 alone, 598 drones and 31 missiles were launched, killing at least 23 people in Kyiv, including 4 children.
 
"Once again, Russia has demonstrated its complete disregard for civilian lives, and diplomatic missions," said Norway's delegate, speaking also for Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 10:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar Russia Ukraine War
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
India
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
India
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
Cricket
How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming In India 
How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming In India 
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures to Boost India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget