EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Finnish Foreign Minister, Discusses Ukraine War And Trade Ties

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that he held a telephonic conversation with Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. The discussion largely focused on the ongoing Ukraine conflict and its impact on the wider world.



Jaishankar reiterated that India should not be unfairly blamed in the context and emphasised New Delhi's position of promoting dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.



Sharing details of the call, he wrote on X, "Had a telecon today with Finnish Foreign Minister @elinavaltonen. Our discussions centred around the Ukraine conflict and its ramifications. India should not be unfairly targeted in that context. We have always advocated dialogue and diplomacy."

After speaking to EAM, Finnish FM Valtonen highlighted the possibilities of strengthening trade relations between Finland, the European Union, and India.



She also noted the need for more pressure on Russia to move towards "real negotiations."



She wrote on X, "Spoke with my Indian colleague @DrSJaishankar on Russia's war against Ukraine and the strong trade potential between Finland, the EU and India. We strive for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which requires more pressure on Putin to engage in real negotiations."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the humanitarian issues in Ukraine and extended his "full support" for peace and stability.



He wrote, "Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction."



On Friday, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting in New York after Russia's deadly attack on Ukraine on Thursday, which killed over 20 civilians, according to UN News.



"I was shocked to learn that multiple Russian missiles struck close to the EU Delegation in Kyiv, causing severe damage on our premises by the shock waves," said the European Union's representative, in his capacity as observer.



Ukrainian officials reported that between August 27 and 28 alone, 598 drones and 31 missiles were launched, killing at least 23 people in Kyiv, including 4 children.



"Once again, Russia has demonstrated its complete disregard for civilian lives, and diplomatic missions," said Norway's delegate, speaking also for Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden. (ANI)

