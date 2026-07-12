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English NewsNewsIndiaRijiju, Dhami inaugurate Lok Samvardhan Parv in Dehradun

Rijiju, Dhami inaugurate Lok Samvardhan Parv in Dehradun

Dehradun, Jul 11 (PTI): Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday that the central government is continuously working to connect artisans from minority communities skilled in traditional crafts, handicrafts, and folk culture with national and global market.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 12:27 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Jul 11 (PTI): Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday that the central government is continuously working to connect artisans from minority communities skilled in traditional crafts, handicrafts, and folk culture with national and global markets.

Speaking at the inauguration of the sixth 'Lok Samvardhan Parv' at Parade Ground, Dehradun, Rijiju said the event is a national celebration of India's cultural diversity, traditional skills, and its artisans.

Artisans, craftspersons, folk artists, entrepreneurs, and culinary experts from various states across the country are showcasing their traditional art, crafts, and local products at the festival, which runs from Saturday until July 15.

Rijiju, the Union Minister of Minority Affairs, described the 'Lok Samvardhan Parv' as a national festival dedicated to honouring artisans. The Modi government is consistently working to link artisans from minority communities engaged in traditional crafts, handicrafts and folk culture to national and global markets, he said.

Rijiju mentioned that this festival organised under the 'PM VIKAS' (Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan) scheme, serves as a vital platform for providing artisans with opportunities for marketing, branding, and employment.

He commended the Uttarakhand government for becoming the first state in the country to act as a partner in the event.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the 'Lok Samvardhan Parv' only serves as a medium to pass on cultural heritage to the new generation but also provide artisans, craftspeople, and folk artists with new markets, opportunities, and recognition.

He expressed confidence that the festival would prove to be an effective platform for the economic empowerment of artisans and young entrepreneurs from Uttarakhand and across the country.

The chief minister said the central and state governments are committed to the holistic development of every section of society.

The Uttarakhand government is working to secure national and international recognition for local products and traditional crafts through initiatives such as 'House of Himalayas' and 'Ek Janpad Do Utpad' (One District, Two Products).

Dhami urged people to purchase local products during the festival. PTI DPT SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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