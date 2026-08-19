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English NewsNewsIndia173 UP villages flood-hit; more than 4,000 people shifted to safer locations

173 UP villages flood-hit; more than 4,000 people shifted to safer locations

Lucknow, Aug 18 (PTI): A total of 173 villages in 13 districts have been affected by floods in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Tuesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 12:08 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Aug 18 (PTI): A total of 173 villages in 13 districts have been affected by floods in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

The flood situation is currently normal and under control, and district administrations have been kept fully active to shift flood-affected people to safer locations and provide them with food, medical care and essential relief material, he said.

In a statement, the Office of State Relief Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod said, "So far, 173 villages in 13 districts have been affected by floods. These include Badaun, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gonda, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Sitapur and Unnao." Around 13,058 hectares of area and 84,362 people have been affected.

The Control Room of the Relief Commissioner's Office is maintaining continuous contact with flood-affected districts to monitor the situation, while complaints and information received on the 1070 helpline are being acted upon promptly.

More than 4,800 flood-affected people have already been shifted to safer locations.

Relief Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod reviewed the flood situation and the relief and rescue operations on Tuesday, his office said.

Yashod directed the district magistrates to shift flood-affected people to relief camps or other safe locations as required.

He also directed the officials to ensure food, medical facilities and essential relief material for affected families and keep all flood outposts fully operational. Continuous monitoring of river water levels and the flood situation, along with adequate availability of boats, motorboats, rescue teams and other resources, was also ordered.

A total of 1,589 flood outposts have been established across the state for the safety of affected people.

In addition, 1,263 flood shelters have been prepared, of which 41 are currently in use, accommodating 1,045 people. So far, 4,845 people have been shifted from flood-affected areas to safer locations.

As part of relief operations, 428 boats and motor boats and 1,101 local divers have been deployed. So far, 15,238 relief food-grain packets and 30,316 lunch packets have been distributed among affected people.

To deal with any emergency situation, 16 National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed across the state. State Disaster Response Force teams have also been deployed in various districts, while Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel have been deployed in 52 districts.

According to the Relief Commissioner's Office, 140.52 crore SMS alerts were sent between August 1 and August 18, 2026, to communicate weather department warnings to the public.

In addition, measures for prevention and safety from floods and other disasters are being continuously shared through social media, it said. PTI ABN RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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