PM Modi In UAE: $5 Billion Investment, LPG And Strategic Oil Reserves Signed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UAE invests USD 5 billion in India across key sectors.

India and UAE sign defence and energy cooperation pacts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Monday as part of his five-nation tour, held wide-ranging talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which the Gulf nation announced investments worth USD 5 billion in India.

Sharing details of the visit on X, PM Modi said the trip marked a major step forward in the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both sides concluding key agreements across sectors including energy, defence, infrastructure, shipping and advanced technology.

“UAE visit also saw the conclusion of key agreements across vital areas such as energy, defence, infrastructure, shipping and advanced technology, giving fresh impetus to the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In another important development, UAE announced investments worth USD 5 billion in India. This will further deepen economic ties,” Modi said.

PM Modi Condemns Attacks On UAE

The Prime Minister also condemned the ongoing attacks amid the West Asia conflict and reiterated India’s support for peace efforts in the region. “India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia,” he said during the meeting with President Nahyan.

Energy security emerged as a key focus of the discussions amid growing concerns over instability in the Gulf region, disruptions to crude oil supplies and threats to maritime trade routes, particularly through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

India-UAE LPG, Oil Reserves Deal Signed

Several major agreements were signed during the visit. Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) signed a pact with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening India’s energy security, expanding petroleum reserves and exploring cooperation in LNG and LPG storage facilities.

Also Read: India, UAE Ink LPG Supply Pact As Modi Lands In Abu Dhabi; Condemns Iranian Attacks

The two countries also inked a long-term LPG supply agreement to ensure stable access to cooking gas for India while enhancing bilateral energy cooperation. In the defence sector, both sides signed a framework agreement on strategic defence cooperation to boost defence industrial collaboration, innovation, technology sharing and regional security.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the talks also covered trade, investment, blue economy, fintech, defence cooperation and people-to-people ties, while the two leaders exchanged views on developments in West Asia and other global issues.

UAE F16 jets escort PM's plane

PM Modi was personally received at the Abu Dhabi airport by President Nahyan and was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. In a special gesture, his aircraft was escorted by UAE F 16 military jets.

Also Read: UAE Air Force F-16s Escort PM Modi’s Aircraft Into Abu Dhabi Airspace

The visit comes amid rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics in West Asia, including tensions involving Iran and Israel, concerns over oil production policies and shifting regional alignments. Analysts are also closely watching the UAE’s recent move to exit OPEC, seen by many as a sign of Abu Dhabi pursuing a more independent energy strategy.

Following the UAE leg of the visit, PM Modi will travel to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy to deepen cooperation in trade, technology, investment and green transition initiatives.