‘Pellet Guns Can Be Fired, But Justice Denied’: Rahul Gandhi Vows To Fight For Sahil Lochab FIR

The only implication of not registering an FIR in the case of Sahil Lochab is that, under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, pellet guns can be openly fired at youth peacefully protesting, but they cannot get justice, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

In a post on X, Gandhi said he would continue to stand firm until the FIR is registered and an assurance of strict action is given against those guilty.

“Until the FIR is registered, until there is assurance of strict action against the guilty - we will stand firm,” Gandhi said. “The goal is justice, and we will secure it come what may.”

Gandhi Visits DCP Office Over Sahil Lochab Case

Gandhi said he went to the DCP office at Parliament Street to file an FIR against the police brutality faced by Sahil Lochab.

According to Gandhi, police attacked Lochab, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar on July 20, with a pellet gun. He said Lochab suffered severe pellet injuries and that his vision in one eye is now at risk.

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Gandhi described the incident as not only illegal but a “serious crime”.

He also alleged that neither Home Minister Amit Shah had offered an explanation to the students for the incident nor had Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to them.

‘The FIR Will Be Filed’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said that when Lochab sought to file an FIR for justice, even that was not being allowed.

“In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled upon,” he said.

Addressing Amit Shah directly, Gandhi asked, “ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime.”

Gandhi said the FIR would be filed and a judicial inquiry would take place. He also said action would be taken against everyone, “from top to bottom”, who was guilty of the alleged brutality.

“We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him,” Gandhi said.

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