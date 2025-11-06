Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRepublic Day 2026: Vande Mataram & Aatmanirbhar Bharat Selected As Themes — Tableaux Selection Explained

Republic Day 2026 will celebrate ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. States, UTs, and Ministries must submit sketches and 3D models for expert selection of tableaux.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The countdown to Republic Day 2026 has officially begun, and the spotlight is already on the grand tableaux that will roll down Kartavya Path next January. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has kicked off the selection process for State, Union Territory, and Central Ministry entries, setting the stage for a parade that promises to merge art, culture, and national pride like never before.

This year, the parade will revolve around two unifying themes: “स्वावलम्बन का मंत्र – वंदे मातरम्” (The Mantra of Self-Reliance – Vande Mataram) and “समृद्धि का मंत्र – आत्मनिर्भर भारत” (The Mantra of Prosperity – Aatmanirbhar Bharat). Together, they aim to reflect India’s journey towards self-sufficiency, its growing economic confidence, and the creative spirit driving indigenous innovation across the country.

A Journey from Sketch to Spectacle

Participating States, UTs, and Ministries are required to submit their tableau proposals—including sketches, concept notes, images, videos, and audio—through the Rashtraparv Portal. But selection isn’t just a formality; it’s a rigorous, multi-stage process.

First, expert committees pore over initial sketches, offering feedback and suggesting refinements. Once these concepts pass muster, participants move to the three-dimensional model stage, where the design truly begins to take shape. Final approval isn’t based on visuals alone, it also considers creativity, innovation, technological integration, cultural authenticity, and the ability to captivate audiences. Traditional art forms and indigenous crafts remain a central element, ensuring that every tableau tells a story rooted in India’s rich heritage.

From Concept to Parade Ready

Clarity and simplicity are paramount. The MoD stresses avoiding overcrowded designs, excessive text, or unnecessary statistics. Even the tractor and trailer that form the base must be thoughtfully integrated into the narrative.

Once a tableau is selected, artists report to RR Camp in Delhi in late December, staying on-site through January to oversee fabrication and rehearsals. This hands-on involvement ensures that every detail, from colours to choreography, matches the original vision.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has set 3 November 2025 as the deadline for submissions, noting that individual departments are responsible for securing financial approvals while the Coordination Wing facilitates communication with the MoD.

A Celebration of Progress

With this year’s themes emphasising strength and prosperity, the Republic Day Parade 2026 is expected to highlight a diverse range of achievements: technological innovation, rural transformation, women’s empowerment, defence capabilities, and India’s march towards self-reliance. The spectacle will not just showcase India’s progress, it will celebrate the spirit, creativity, and resilience of its people.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vande Mataram Aatmanirbhar Bharat Republic Day 2026 Tableaux Selection



Opinion
