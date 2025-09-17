Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRemove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress

Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress

The order comes after the video, shared by the Bihar Congress, triggered a political storm. The BJP accused the Congress of insulting the Prime Minister’s late mother.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 12:24 PM (IST)

The Patna High Court has directed the Congress to remove an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, Heeraben Modi, from all social media platforms.

The order comes after the video, shared by the Bihar Congress, triggered a political storm. The BJP accused the Congress of insulting the Prime Minister’s late mother, while the Congress defended itself, claiming the video contained no disrespect towards Heeraben.

The controversy has added fresh fuel to the ongoing political battle between the two parties ahead of the upcoming polls.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Narendra Modi Patna HC PM Modi Mother PM Narendra Modi PM Modi Mother AI Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
India
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
Television
Ankita Lokhande’s Husband Vicky Jain Returns Home After Surgery, Watch
Ankita Lokhande’s Husband Vicky Jain Returns Home After Surgery, Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Celebrates 75th Birthday in Madhya Pradesh with National Initiatives and Public Blessings | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After 22 Days, Long Queues at Katra Registration | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget