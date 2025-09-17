Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress

The Patna High Court has directed the Congress to remove an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, Heeraben Modi, from all social media platforms.

The order comes after the video, shared by the Bihar Congress, triggered a political storm. The BJP accused the Congress of insulting the Prime Minister’s late mother, while the Congress defended itself, claiming the video contained no disrespect towards Heeraben.

The controversy has added fresh fuel to the ongoing political battle between the two parties ahead of the upcoming polls.