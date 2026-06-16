Religious structure damaged at posh colony in UP's Pilibhit; police force deployed

Pilibhit (UP), Jun 15 (PTI): A religious structure belonging to a particular community was allegedly damaged by unidentified miscreants in a posh locality under the Sungarhi police station area of Pilibhit district, police said on Monday.

Police said they reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation.

Additional security personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Police said locals noticed parts of the religious structure in a damaged condition on Sunday afternoon and informed the authorities.

Sungarhi Station House Officer (SHO) Naresh Tyagi reached the site with a police team and assessed the situation.

Tyagi said police are examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras and collecting evidence as part of the investigation to identify those responsible for the vandalism.

"Strict legal action will be taken against those found involved in the incident," the SHO said.

Police also questioned residents, who said disputes related to the religious structure had surfaced on several occasions in the past.

Authorities said adequate police deployment has been ensured in the area to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident while the investigation continues.

In January, three people were arrested for allegedly carrying out illegal construction of a church in the Amariya Police Station area of the district.

Last year, a drive was also carried out to identify unauthorised religious structures in the district, which was followed by a directive to seal or demolish them. PTI COR ABN AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)