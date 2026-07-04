Ram Temple Introduces Dress Code After Donation Row: What Are The New Rules?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Temple Trust implemented strict new donation counting security measures.

SIT probes alleged embezzlement, auditing five years of accounts.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has introduced stringent new security and transparency measures for counting donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple following allegations of embezzlement.

Under the revised protocol, all personnel involved in counting donations will undergo a mandatory two-tier security screening before entering the counting hall. Sources told India Today TV that staff must now wear dark blue pocketless uniforms to prevent the concealment of cash or valuables.

New Rules For Donation Counting

The Trust has also revamped the counting process. Employees will now count donations while seated on the floor instead of using tables and chairs. Mobile phones, cameras, bags and all personal belongings have been barred from the counting hall. Staff will also be required to remove their shoes and slippers before entering the premises, India Today reported.

Also Read: Hardeep Puri Defends Ethanol-Blended Fuel

The tightened protocols come as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations received at the Ram Temple.

SIT To Audit Five Years Of Trust Accounts

As part of the investigation, the SIT is expected to conduct a fresh audit of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's accounts. Sources said the review will examine financial records from the past five years, including construction expenditure and donations received in the form of cash, gold, silver, jewellery and other valuables.

The alleged embezzlement surfaced on June 7, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT. An FIR was registered on June 25 based on the team's preliminary findings. So far, eight people associated with the temple's donation counting operations have been arrested.

Probe Widens, Trust Officials Questioned

Earlier this week, Ayodhya Police questioned key accused Avinash Shukla after securing his custody. Shukla, who was involved in the donation counting process, was arrested earlier in the case. Police sources said the largest cash recovery made during the investigation so far was from him.

Also Read: Exclusive | 'Used Family's Political Clout': Woman's Testimony Against Ishaq Dar's Grandson

The investigation has also reached senior functionaries associated with the Trust. The SIT has questioned former general secretary Champat Rai, former trustee Anil Mishra and temple official Gopal Rao. Rai and Mishra have submitted their resignations, which are expected to be taken up at the Trust's meeting on July 6.

The case has triggered a political row, with the Congress demanding a public accounting of donations collected before the Trust's formation and calling for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged embezzlement.