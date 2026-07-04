Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stephanie Adriana detailed Raza Dar's use of family influence.

Victims' crypto venture ended in brutal assault, extortion, gangrape.

Raza Dar denied rape, claiming financial dispute; police investigate.

Sensational new disclosures have emerged in the high-profile gangrape and kidnapping-for-ransom case involving Mohammad Raza Dar, the grandson of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Dr. Ishaq Dar. In a courtroom appearance that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, the primary victim, Stephanie Adriana a national of the Netherlands recorded her official statement detailing how the accused leveraged his family's immense political clout to entrap her.

The Deception And Political Visuals

According to court documents and victim statements, Stephanie Adriana stated that she first met Mohammad Raza Dar in September last year at a cryptocurrency event. To build quick rapport and establish credibility, Raza Dar lied about his immediate lineage, claiming he was the son of Ishaq Dar’s son, Ali Dar, and falsely asserted that Ali Dar was a sitting government minister.





To verify his identity after their initial meeting, Stephanie conducted her own background check online, discovering deep ties to the ruling elite and Stephanie testified that she found photos on Ali Dar’s official Instagram account under a featured section, showing the accused, Raza Dar, closely embracing Ishaq Dar’s son, who is actually his maternal uncle. The victim further noted that Raza Dar’s WhatsApp profile picture prominently featured him standing alongside Pakistan's former Prime Minister (Nawaz Sharif).

Business Context Turned into A Nightmare

Stephanie, along with a second victim identified as Astarid Gabriela from Venezuela, testified that their acquaintance with Raza Dar was strictly professional, centered around cryptocurrency ventures. Their primary objective in traveling to Pakistan was to expand their crypto business footprint. Instead, the women narrated a horrifying ordeal of brutality and rape. In their formal statements, they detailed how Mohammad Raza Dar and his accomplices subjected them to severe physical assault, extortion, and gangrape.

The Suspect's Defence: A Financial Dispute

According to investigative briefs the prime accused, Mohammad Raza Dar, admitted during interrogation by the Lahore Police that he had shared details about the foreign women with his maternal uncles (mamas), Ali Dar and Hasnain Dar. However, Raza Dar has strictly denied the rape allegations. He maintained to the police investigators that the entire conflict stems from a volatile "financial transaction dispute" rather than sexual assault or kidnapping. The Lahore Police are actively interrogating the other arrested co-accused in the case, identified as Sikandar Aziz Khan, Hasan Raza, and Sajid Ali. Meanwhile, a key shadowy figure in the plot, referred to among the network simply as "Boss," remains at large.