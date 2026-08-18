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English NewsNewsIndiaAfghan embassy hosts event marking 5th anniversary of Taliban's return to power in Kabul

Afghan embassy hosts event marking 5th anniversary of Taliban's return to power in Kabul

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI): Stronger political trust, economic partnership and continued engagement between Afghanistan and India will not only benefit both countries, but will also make an important contribution to regional stability and prosperity, Afghan Charge d'affaires Noor Ahmed Noor said on Monda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 12:20 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI): Stronger political trust, economic partnership and continued engagement between Afghanistan and India will not only benefit both countries, but will also make an important contribution to regional stability and prosperity, Afghan Charge d'affaires Noor Ahmed Noor said on Monday.

Noor made the comments at an event hosted by the Afghan embassy to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Victory Day or the Taliban's return to power in Kabul on August 15, 2021. It was the first public reception in New Delhi after the Taliban wrested power five years back.

The charge d'affaires highlighted the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's foreign policy that he said is based on a "balanced engagement and non-interference", adding it seeks to forge deeper economic ties with India.

Anand Prakash, the joint secretary heading the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the external affairs ministry, attended the event.

India has not yet officially recognised the Taliban government.

"We believe that stronger political trust, economic partnership and continued engagement between Afghanistan and India will not only benefit both countries, but will also make an important contribution to regional stability, connectivity, and shared prosperity," Noor said.

The diplomat, outlining various aspects of India-Afghanistan ties, said diplomatic contacts have expanded, embassies and consulates have become more active and high-level delegations from both sides visited each other's capitals in the last few years.

Noor said constructive understanding has developed in political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation between the two sides.

"The ancient cities of Afghanistan, such as Kabul, Herat and Kandahar, welcomed Indian traders and caravans, while Indian cities such as Delhi and Lahore benefited from the influence of Afghan scholars, poets and Sufis," he said.

"In the political sphere as well, the two countries influenced one another in their struggles for freedom and independence from British colonial rule. This is our shared past, from which we draw inspiration for a better future," he added.

Noor asked India for its support in "protecting and respecting the international rights" of Afghanistan.

"We also appreciate their emphasis at international forums on the need to ensure Afghanistan's legitimate international rights. We hope that greater attention and practical efforts will be made in this regard," he said.

Noor said Afghanistan's foreign policy is based on the principles of balanced engagement, mutual respect, non-interference and shared interests.

Afghanistan "seeks positive, constructive, pragmatic and sustainable" ties with all countries", he said.

"We believe that Afghanistan's stability is not only a success for Afghans; it is also an important opportunity for economic growth, trade, energy, transit and security across the entire region," he added. PTI MPB KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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