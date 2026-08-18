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English NewsNewsIndiaAmitabh Bachchan hails UP Police anthem 'Khaki Ka Sitara'

Amitabh Bachchan hails UP Police anthem 'Khaki Ka Sitara'

Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Police's first official anthem, 'Khaki Ka Sitara', has been released in a .

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 12:24 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Police's first official anthem, 'Khaki Ka Sitara', has been released in a 6.5-minute full-length video on YouTube, drawing praise from megastar Amitabh Bachcha.

"Some stars shine in the sky, some wear khaki and shine on the ground. Khaki Ka Sitara," Bachchan wrote on X.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the anthem is more than a music video; it seeks to showcase the varied responsibilities and such facets of policing as law and order, women's safety, traffic management, technology, disaster response, relief operations, and public service.

The video was shot over more than a year, from Mahakumbh 2025 to Independence Day, capturing police during major events, maintaining law and order and responding to emergencies.

From festivals and disasters to crowd management and law-and-order challenges, the video depicts the khaki uniform in various situations. It also shows the human side of police personnel who stay away from their families while performing their duties, often without recognition.

The anthem features the voices and creative contributions of prominent artists, including Bachchan, Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan, who has lent his voice and music, and poet and lyricist Alok Shrivastav.

Actor Karan Anand plays a police officer in the video.

The anthem was launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on August 14.

Mahadevan, Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar, Shrivastav and Anand attended the event.

With the message "Suraksha Aapki, Sankalp Hamara" (Your security, our resolve), the anthem also reflects the UP government's emphasis on linking policing not only to crime control but also with public safety, service and trust. PTI ABN VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
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